Does Adin Ross have autism? Viral tweet debunked

A viral post on X stating that Adin Ross has autism left netizens speculating about the validity of the post's contents. The post by @AdinUpdate "confirming" that Adin has the condition was posted on January 29, 2024, and has gained over 418,000 views on the platform.

Accompanying the tweet was a clip of Adin trying out an online Autism test. Filling in the 30-question questionnaire, the streamer arrived at a score of 21. With his score placing him in the bracket of 20-30, the test indicated that there was a "strong likelihood" that the streamer had Autism.

Expand Tweet

Viral tweet claiming Adin Ross has autism debunked

Expand Tweet

In a recent livestream, Kick star Adin Ross had been taking an online questionnaire which is designed to test for signs of autism in adults. The streamer attempted the questions provided by the test on a scale using responses ranging from "Strongly Agree" to "Strongly Disagree."

Upon seeing his results after the test's completion, the streamer stated:

"Alright, chat, let's see what I am. Um, 'there is a strong probability that you are autistic'. Erm, wow. So not even borderline. I'm an autist."

Netizens reacted wildly to the clip, with @AdinUpdates making the post based on its contents. Users further ridiculed the streamer for the outcome of the autism test and found it to be amusing:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Users also stated that his fan base, who are accustomed to his behavior, "already knew," and hence it was old news to them:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kick star Adin Ross has become the most prominent figure on Kick, with over 915,000 followers. Despite being permanently banned from Twitch in February 2023, the streamer has managed to secure the top position on Kick and is estimated to have earned anywhere between $15 million and $40 million in 2023 itself.

Adin has been making big moves recently, and his popularity has skyrocketed as a result, with one of his prominent announcements being his collaboration with Chris Brown on Kick.