"Ain't no way CHRIS BROWN": Fans react to Adin Ross reportedly collaborating with popular singer Chris Brown on Kick

Kick streamer Adin Ross will reportedly stream with popular American singer-songwriter Chris Brown. The content creator is known for his various connections to the music world and is on friendly terms with rapper Drake, who also streams on Kick occasionally. As per reports from @AdinReports on X, Chris Brown will appear on Adin's upcoming stream today.

Ross is one of the most popular streamers on the platform, attracting tens of thousands of viewers who regularly tune in to his channel to watch him live. Fans were naturally excited to hear about the purported collaboration after it started garnering attention on social media.

One X user couldn't believe it, writing:

"Ain’t no wayy CHRIS BROWN!! It’s about to be lit !!"

Chris Brown to reportedly appear on Adin Ross's upcoming Kick stream

Since starting his livestreaming career in high school in 2018, Adin Ross has amassed quite the following. Primarily a Just Chatting streamer whose content is based on audience interactions, reaction to online media, gambling, and collaborations with artists, he currently boasts over 900K followers on Kick.

However, before joining the relatively new platform, Adin had a substantial audience on Twitch, with over 7.2 million followers on the Amazon-owned streaming platform. That said, he has been serving an indefinite ban on Twitch and got into trouble after trying to crash the recent TwitchCon in Las Vegas.

Rappers and singers collaborating with livestreamers have become quite popular, with many celebrities choosing to interact with content creators as a way of promoting their new releases or just in general. Adin Ross has been collaborating with rappers for a long time, with him and Drake frequently bantering in chat even if the latter is not present in person.

The report that Chris Brown will be coming on stream has excited a lot of Adin Ross's fans after it was shared on X. Many noted how they will surely tune in to watch the stream because of Chris Brown. Here are some of the general reactions from social media.

As mentioned before, famous music artists have been collaborating with many livestreamers recently. Last month, popular Twitch star Kai Cenat did a whole stream with rapper Nicki Minaj, with fans losing their minds over the team-up.