Does Asmongold’s Twitch ban on his alternate account mean that he can’t stream on his main?

Twitch streamer and One True King's co-founder, Zack "Asmongold's" alternate channel (Zackrawrr) was banned earlier today, leaving the streaming community puzzled.

A few hours after its confirmation, Zack took to his primary YouTube channel and Twitter account to reveal the reasoning behind his recent suspension. He also spoke about how he won't be able to stream via his primary channel to stay safe from the ban evasion policy.

Zack @Asmongold



Here's why--



youtube.com/watch?v=C2Cao2… For those that were wondering, I won't be live tomorrow because my second channel is suspended and it would technically be "ban evasion"Here's why-- For those that were wondering, I won't be live tomorrow because my second channel is suspended and it would technically be "ban evasion"Here's why--youtube.com/watch?v=C2Cao2…

The content creator confirmed that Twitch banned him on the grounds of hateful and unmoderated conduct, after a player in Diablo Immortal used special characters to say the N-word in the game's chat box.

Asmongold won't be able to stream on his main Twitch account

As per Twitch's strict policies and terms of service (ToS), the World of Warcraft gamer will be unable to livestream on his main Twitch account until his secondary account gets unbanned. Doing otherwise would fall under 'ban evasion' and would call for stricter consequences.

During his 8-minute-long video address, Zack spoke about the situation and clarified the reason behind his Twitch suspension:

"They decided to suspend me for hateful and unmoderated conduct in my chat and I'm not talking about my chat on Twitch, I'm talking about my chat box on Diablo Immortal."

He also spoke about how the platform decided to suspend his account despite his known history of being supportive and tolerant of every viewer. He also spoke about how the suspension showcases Twitch's assumption of him being an "accomplice" to the person who used the deroagatory term.

After expressing his disappointment about the Twitch staff's way of working and banning his secondary channel without proper context, the Austin, Texas native mentioned the following regarding him livestreaming on his main account:

"So, I'm very frustrated about this, I'm very annoyed and it looks like we're going to be streaming until Sunday. Um, I don't really know what else to say."

He ended the video by thanking his loyal viewers who kept on supporting him during the tumultuous times.

Fans react to Asmongold's alternate Twitch account getting banned

The YouTube comment section was bustling with a ton of reactions as more than 4,000 fans commented on the streamer's current situation.

Fans provide their take on the streamer's alternate channel getting banned on Twitch (Images via Asmongold/YouTube)

Several prominent streamers and content creators reacted to Asmongold's situation on Twitter. Nick "nmplol" and EsfandTV were not happy with Twitch's decision to ban Asmon based on the in-game chat.

youtube.com/nmplol @nmplol



Twitch Partner manager “Hey could you do this please?”



“Ok”



But I’m sure there is a good reason why they don’t. @Asmongold I swear half these bans they give out could be solved with better communication.Twitch Partner manager “Hey could you do this please?”“Ok”But I’m sure there is a good reason why they don’t. @Asmongold I swear half these bans they give out could be solved with better communication.Twitch Partner manager “Hey could you do this please?”“Ok”But I’m sure there is a good reason why they don’t.

Esfand @EsfandTV @Asmongold This is completely pathetic. It blows my mind how overwhelmingly stupid this is @Asmongold This is completely pathetic. It blows my mind how overwhelmingly stupid this is

Aside from the YouTube comment section and Twitter, Asmon's recent suspension was the main topic of discussion on r/LivestreamFail. Since several Redditors wanted to know if he would be able to stream on his main Twitch channe, others clarified that it won't be possible.

Some fans were unsure about the reason for the streamer's secondary channel getting banned from the platform.

A Redditor stated that non-partnered Twitch accounts need to use the automated ban process and this has hampered many streamers who use secondary Twitch channels.

Asmon is currently one of the biggest American content creators on the Amazon-owned streaming platform, whose popularity has skyrocketed in the last month. He went from having 50k viewers in September 2021 to more than 100k viewers in May 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far