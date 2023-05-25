Does House Flipper have multiplayer and support cross-play? Platforms and more explored

House Flipper is an indie simulation game developed by Frozen District and released in 2018. The premise of the title is simple, players must purchase and renovate old broken houses and then sell them for profit. With positive reviews on Steam, it offers an interesting take on a simulation game. Despite being released in 2018, the game still has a loyal fanbase eagerly awaiting a sequel.

It is a single-player title, and given that a sequel is scheduled to go live sometime later this year, it is unlikely that the first game will receive a multiplayer update. That said, here's everything players need to know about which platforms it is available on.

Does House Flipper support cross-play?

Considering House Flipper is a single-player game, it does not offer the option of cross-play. The reason is that everyone has a different opinion on what looks good or not, making it difficult for the game's developers to take so many variables into account. Thus, many players believe that it is better that the game remains single-player.

Although modders have tried making multiplayer mods for the same, they have hardly tasted success. While cross-play is absent, the game is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It can also be played on the PlayStation 5 despite the latest-gen console not being listed.

A sequel is expected to be made available on next-generation consoles, such as the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S.

While the upcoming game is still under development, the current title has received multiple DLCs over the last few years. The latest DLC, dubbed Pets Edition, is slated to go live on August 23 this year and will be released as physical copies for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. A mobile variant of the game called House Flipper: Home Design, is also currently available.

