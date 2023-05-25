Does Teardown have a multiplayer mode?

Teardown is one of the unique titles that combines puzzles and action genres by offering a vast destructible voxel-based world. It has been a widely revered game on Steam and has been announced to arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. With its growing popularity, fans have been clamoring to know whether this fun title will have multiplayer.

Sadly, this being a physics-based game at the core, the developers have no plans to add multiplayer. However, if Teardown hits the same strides it did on PC, then it may get a full-fledged multiplayer mode.

Teardown does not have a multiplayer mode

The PlayStation Showcase 2023 was one of the most awaited events of this year, as current-gen gamers are eager to see what's on the horizon. Teardown was one of the surprising additions to the other games showcased at the event.

Despite having curated mods in the console version, it won’t launch with multiplayer mode. It is natural to be disappointed at this omission, but the official FAQ page of Teardown states the following regarding multiplayer:

“No, at least not currently. Multiplayer is very hard in physics-based games, but it will be investigated. Multiplayer could also become a separate game that uses the same engine.”

The game offers a robust campaign mode with over 40 missions and a sandbox mode wherein players can unleash chaos in unique destructible environments. The game will launch with several features like planning/executing heists and crafting unique puzzle solutions with various tools like explosives, sledgehammers, and numerous vehicles.

The title doesn't have a set release date but is expected to arrive sometime in 2023. Fans of Minecraft’s art style can delve into this game on PC while waiting for it to arrive on consoles this year. The game is developed by Tuxedo Labs, and they are optimistic about the game’s reception on consoles.

The game has achieved the milestone of selling one million copies on the beloved gaming platform Steam. The presence of a huge number of mods is also enticing for most players to check out this game. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S owners can rejoice since they can experience some mods the developers curated.

