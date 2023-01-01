5 games with the most active modding communities in 2023

Modding is a popular hobby among gamers that allows them to change aspects of the game that are generally not available in the original version.

Modding can range from minor tweaks to major overhauls, depending on the game's engine and the modder’s skill level. Many games allow for modding through the use of various tools and communities, which allow modders to modify the game’s code and assets.

It is often used to add additional content to the game, such as new characters, levels, weapons, items, and more. Mods can also be used to improve the performance of the game, fix bugs, add new features and much more. Some modding projects have even been used to create entirely new games.

This is a great way to improve the gaming experience and add more content to the game. It also encourages gamers to think outside the box.

Here is a list of five games that have the best modding communities in 2023:

1) Minecraft

Developed by Markus Persson and released by Mojang, Minecraft is one of the most popular sandbox video games. The game is set in a procedurally generated world, which consists of blocks of different materials and creatures.

Players can explore the world, gather resources, and craft tools and items. It features various game modes, such as the survival mode, in which players need to survive against monsters and the environment. While in the creative mode, players have unlimited resources to build whatever they want.

Minecraft has one of the biggest libraries of mods and an active modding community, which makes the games more enjoyable.

2) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is an action role-playing video game by Bethesda. The game is set in the province of Skyrim, a mountainous region located north of Tamriel.

The game's main story revolves around the character's attempt to defeat Alduin, a powerful dragon. Throughout the game, players can complete quests to develop their character as well as choose from a wide variety of weapons, armor, and magic.

Skyrim is popular with the modding community as mods drastically improve the gameplay experience and fix various aspects of the game.

3) Don't Starve Together

Don’t Starve Together is a co-op survival game developed by Klei Entertainment where players work together to build bases, craft items, and explore the mysterious world around them.

Players must manage their hunger, health, and sanity while gathering resources to build up their base. They also battle monsters, build defenses, and help each other to survive in the dangerous world.

Don't Starve Together has a lot of mods backed up by the modding community to help make the game more comfortable and assist players.

4) Left 4 Dead 2

Left 4 Dead 2 is a co-op first-person shooter video game by Valve Corporation. The game follows four survivors as they fight their way through hordes of zombies to escape the infected city.

Survivors must fight their way through different maps, in which each level is divided into safe houses that act as checkpoints. The game has a lot of melee weapons and firearms to fight off the infected.

The modding community of the game is still active to date and releases updates about mods ranging from weapon changes to custom maps.

5) Garry's Mod

Garry's Mod is a sandbox physics game by Facepunch Studios and Valve Corporation. It allows players to create a virtual environment in which they can build structures and manipulate objects using physics.

Players can create custom game types, construct machines, build complex equipment, and explore the in-game environment. The game also features a variety of tools and objects to help players create their own environments.

The game has no goals or objectives and lets the players do anything they want with the powerful physics engine without any restrictions.

The game is purely based on modding and even lets the player enjoy building a world of completely different games.

