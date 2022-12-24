5 early-game tips for Don't Starve Together 

Don't Starve Together is a sequel to the popular indie-survival titled Don't Starve, developed by Klei Entertainment. The sequel lets players enjoy the survival experience in co-op mode. Up to six players can join each playable server in the game.

Players can dive into Don't Starve Together's rich world, also known as the 'Constant.' There are a variety of characters to try out in the world. However, the complicated world also forces players to learn many things for survival. The Constant is a brutal world to live in, especially for beginners.

This article will list five early-game tips that will help beginners to survive the first few days in Don't Starve Together.

Note: This article reflects the subjective opinion of the writer.

Exploring the map and other early-game tips in Don't Starve Together

1) Collect essential resources

The first days in the Constant are always for collecting the best resources to help players survive as the season passes. Players must carry a sufficient stack of cut grass, twigs, stones, flints, and logs. These essential resources are enough to help players live longer.

As time passes, players will eventually see the importance of the said resources. These items can help players make fire, sleep roll, and other essential survival items.

2) Always have the means to make light

Darkness can kill your character in Don't Starve and Don't Starve Together. Having at least a torch at your disposal will help you survive the night. Since autumn and summer nights are much shorter, a simple torch can be enough.

Although if the character is hungry, it is always recommended to cook a few food items at a campfire. However, making a firepit with stones is not advised in the early days.

3) Explore the map

Before making a stable base, players must explore and unlock the map as much as possible. Knowing convenient wormhole locations can help you traverse through the constant with ease. Also, exploring multiple biome locations can help you plan out your days.

Exploring not only makes survival easy but also warns you of necessary threats. While exploring, it is also recommended to look for Touch Stone locations and build them so you can be revived.

4) Make a Crockpot

A Crockpot can be crafted with three stones, six charcoals, and six twigs. As the days pass, players need an early-game base to settle down and plan their survival. During this time, having a fixed food resource is a must. Besides having a farm, a Crockpot is the best craft for early-game.

Players can make a variety of recipes with the help of a Crockpot. Once crafted, players can put any four food items of their choice and cook a tasty dish that will replenish their hunger for a long time.

5) Pick an easy-to-use character

Newcomers to Don't Starve Together will find it hard to survive the Constant already with its harsh weather and scarce resources. It is also important to remember that picking a character with superficial characteristics can significantly make their life easier.

Characters like Wilson, Willow, and Walter are some of the best starter characters who share decent features to boost players while surviving the brutal world of Don't Starve. Willow is an excellent pick as she can summon her sister Abigail's specter to aid you in battles and sometimes scare away threats. She can also provide a small amount of light.

Players new to the Constant will find it hard to get the hang of many things. Surviving the world with friends is, however, a different story. It makes the experience more fun and exciting as each day passes. The tips mentioned above can help players to get an idea of how the world of Don't Starve Together works.

