"DON'T BELIEVE THE CLICKBAIT ": Pokimane clarifies she has not signed with YouTube or Kick amid rumors and fan speculation

Imane "Pokimane" did her first YouTube stream on February 1, 2024, after revealing that she would no longer re-sign a Twitch deal. However, it looks like the content creator is exasperated by questions about whether she is moving to one of the purple platform's rival services, such as Kick or YouTube. Given how big she is in the streaming community, her reported Twitch exit naturally led to a lot of speculation.

To clarify where she stands, Pokimane recently took to X to reveal that she has not signed a deal with any platform. The streamer wrote in all caps to hammer the message home and said she was as "free as a bird"

"I WANNA CLARIFY I'M NOT SIGNED TO YOUTUBE.. OR KICK.. OR ANY STREAMING SITE LMAO DON'T BELIEVE THE CLICKBAIT i'm free as a bird i'll stream anywhere anytime!!!!"

"Real ones listened to the Poki podcast": Fans react to Pokimane's post about not being signed with any platform

Expand Tweet

On January 30, 2024, Pokimane made a post on X that went viral. The long-time Twitch streamer seemingly announced that her time at the Amazon-owned platform was over. As the most followed female content creator on the platform, the post turned a lot of heads.

Speculation about whether she would be moving to other websites, such as YouTube or Kick, quickly started gaining traction on social media, with esports professionals, fans, and fellow content creators weighing on what she would do next.

The next day, Pokimane revealed that she would be doing her first YouTube stream on February 1, 2024, leading many to think that she might have signed a deal with the Google-owned service.

With thousands tuning in to watch her stream on YouTube, it seems that the Canadian-Morrocan personality had grown frustrated with people not realizing that she had talked about not signing a deal with any platform on her podcast. Therefore, she took to X to clarify things for her millions of followers.

Here are some reactions to her post from fans and fellow streamers alike:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While Pokimane did not confirm it in her post, she talked about streaming on Twitch even though she is no longer in an exclusive deal with the platform.

Multi-streaming is yet another feature that the content creator might take advantage of, just like Fortnite streamer Ninja, who goes live on several websites, including TikTok, Twitch, and YouTube, at the same time.