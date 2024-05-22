"Don't dish out what you can't take back" — Tectone responds to criticism over comparing Frogan with Jabba the Hutt

Twitch streamer John "Tectone" has doubled down on his comments about fellow content creator Morgan "Frogan" after she recently received backlash for calling out YouTube streamer Ludwig Ahgren and using the c-word slur. John, who is an OTK member, had previously commented on the controversy and compared Morgan with the Star Wars villain "Jabba the Hutt."

Today (May 21), Tectone reacted to a clip from HasanAbi's stream, criticizing him and reiterating that statement, even sharing a meme of a female version of Jabba the Hutt. The OTK member made it clear that he would not take back anything he had said before, stating:

"Don't dish out what you can't take back."

"Don't race-shame": Tectone claims body shaming Frogan was justified because she used the racial c-word

It all started a few days ago when Morgan reacted to Ludwig's stream about donating to help children in Palestine. While she was okay with the donation, the Just Chatting streamer took offense to the fact that Ludwig mentioned how viewers should not feel obligated to donate and did not actively promote the charity.

While doing so, Frogan used the controversial c-word slur to describe Ludwig's actions. This naturally ruffled a lot of feathers, with Tectone reacting to it on his May 20 stream. He claimed that she was acting like Jabba the Hutt and caused problems to farm outrage:

"What is the point? Like, the only point to this is to farm outrage. Good god, f**king Jabba the Hutt causing issues for no f**king reason, man."

He also went on to criticize her appearance, calling her "fatty." HasanAbi, a political streamer who is quite friendly with Frogan, has defended her publicly and called out people for calling her names, saying:

"...a two-week-long conquest of people calling her the worst s**t possible. Including but not limited to Tectone saying that Morgan looks like Jabba the Hutt, while Tectone looks the way that he looks, which is f**king insane!""

The OTK streamer reacted to the clip on his most recent stream and doubled down on the take that Frogan looks like Jabba the Hutt. He stated:

"Deserved. She does. I actually have a great image to describe just to describe that exact feeling actually. She does. Okay here we go. Ready for this, I found the image right here."

Timestamp 0:10:47

Tectone then pulled up an image on his screen that featured a drawing of Jabba the Hutt wearing makeup and in a Hijab. The streamer went on to say that she deserves to be body-shamed because she made a racial statement about Ludwig:

"It's great, and it is deserved. You want me to tell you why it is deserved? Somebody can change the fact that they are f*cking fat. Someone can't change their race. And that's why when you have a problem with somebody body-shaming you, then maybe don't race-shame."

The clip of him saying this has gone viral on social media, with many agreeing with his take while others have expressed concern.

