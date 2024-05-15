"I've never wanted to see somebody get hurt so badly" - Destiny gives his take on recent controversy involving HasanAbi and Frogan

Kick star Steven "Destiny" has shared his thoughts on the recent controversy involving Twitch streamers Hasan "HasanAbi" and Morgan "Frogan." For those out of the loop, Frogan made headlines a few days ago for calling YouTuber Ludwig Ahgren a "cr**ker." On May 13, 2024, HasanAbi chimed in on the matter and defended Frogan's actions.

The Turkish-American personality said:

"No, I don't give a s**t about, like, someone being called a cr**ker. Okay? As someone who is White and is, like, used that word myself, I think that people that are using that to be like, 'This is a racial slur against White people,' is like f**king ridiculous."

While reacting to HasanAbi's response to the controversy on May 15, 2024, Destiny did not hold back his sentiments and remarked:

"I've never wanted to see somebody get hurt so badly in my life. I'll say this a million times, but maybe, people don't understand or maybe Hasan... I truly can't tell if he doesn't understand or if he's just so blinded by the clout and the hate. Okay?"

The Nebraska native claimed that he had never "defended" using a slur against someone and added:

"I don't think I've ever in my life... even when I was the most edgy. You can go dig back. There are clips of me talking about slurs, like 12, 13, 14 years ago. I don't think I have ever defended calling somebody a slur. I don't understand how that is so f**king hard to understand."

Expand Tweet

"There's a huge difference between saying a slur versus calling somebody the N-word" - Destiny comments on HasanAbi defending Frogan

After claiming that he had never "defended" calling someone a slur, Destiny argued that there was a "huge difference" between saying a derogatory term and using a slur to refer to an individual.

He elaborated:

"There's a huge difference between saying a slur, saying n***a, versus, like, calling somebody the N-word. It's obvious... does anybody have to even... like, it's so painfully obvious to pretend it's like, 'Wow! People are mad at Frogan because she called Ludwig a racial slur. But then here's Destiny saying the word. Like wow! How hypocritical.' No!"

In addition to Destiny, One True King (OTK) co-founder Zack "Asmongold" has also commented on the controversy involving HasanAbi and Frogan. During a livestream on May 14, 2024, Asmongold seemingly accused HasanAbi of "alienating white people."