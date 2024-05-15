"I've never wanted to see somebody get hurt so badly" - Destiny gives his take on recent controversy involving HasanAbi and Frogan

  • home icon
By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified May 15, 2024 06:19 GMT
Kick star Steven "Destiny" has shared his thoughts on the recent controversy involving Twitch streamers Hasan "HasanAbi" and Morgan "Frogan." For those out of the loop, Frogan made headlines a few days ago for calling YouTuber Ludwig Ahgren a "cr**ker." On May 13, 2024, HasanAbi chimed in on the matter and defended Frogan's actions.

The Turkish-American personality said:

"No, I don't give a s**t about, like, someone being called a cr**ker. Okay? As someone who is White and is, like, used that word myself, I think that people that are using that to be like, 'This is a racial slur against White people,' is like f**king ridiculous."

While reacting to HasanAbi's response to the controversy on May 15, 2024, Destiny did not hold back his sentiments and remarked:

"I've never wanted to see somebody get hurt so badly in my life. I'll say this a million times, but maybe, people don't understand or maybe Hasan... I truly can't tell if he doesn't understand or if he's just so blinded by the clout and the hate. Okay?"

The Nebraska native claimed that he had never "defended" using a slur against someone and added:

"I don't think I've ever in my life... even when I was the most edgy. You can go dig back. There are clips of me talking about slurs, like 12, 13, 14 years ago. I don't think I have ever defended calling somebody a slur. I don't understand how that is so f**king hard to understand."

"There's a huge difference between saying a slur versus calling somebody the N-word" - Destiny comments on HasanAbi defending Frogan

After claiming that he had never "defended" calling someone a slur, Destiny argued that there was a "huge difference" between saying a derogatory term and using a slur to refer to an individual.

He elaborated:

"There's a huge difference between saying a slur, saying n***a, versus, like, calling somebody the N-word. It's obvious... does anybody have to even... like, it's so painfully obvious to pretend it's like, 'Wow! People are mad at Frogan because she called Ludwig a racial slur. But then here's Destiny saying the word. Like wow! How hypocritical.' No!"

In addition to Destiny, One True King (OTK) co-founder Zack "Asmongold" has also commented on the controversy involving HasanAbi and Frogan. During a livestream on May 14, 2024, Asmongold seemingly accused HasanAbi of "alienating white people."

