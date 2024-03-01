"Don't do that ever again" - Twitch streamer shocked as her moderator ordered clothes at her address without consent

On March 1, 2024, Twitch streamer Karii went viral on Reddit after discovering her channel moderator's antics. During the Just Chatting livestream, Karii received a parcel and stated that she was unaware of its contents. At that point, her channel moderator, Grublex, mentioned that the package contained their hoodie. They wrote:

"Wait, is it my oodie (hoodie)? Ahaha. I think I know what it is. I bought oodie to Kari's address because Norway was €110 euro, to Kari = €47."

Karii was taken aback by her moderator's admission and questioned why they decided to send their package to her address. She confronted them by remarking:

"Oh, so this is for you? Wait, Grublex, why would you do that? What the hell! Why would you use my address? Okay, that is weird. That is weird! Don't do that ever again, please. That is some stalker-mode thing. Don't do that, please! Okay? Don't use my address to get stuff."

Karii called out Grublex for not taking her consent to ship their hoodie to her address, saying:

"What the... what the hell! And without telling me or asking me if you can even do it? Okay, a little bit concerning, but okay. No, you didn't ask me. When did you ask me and when did I say yes, because I don't even remember about it."

The Twitch streamer's moderator responded:

"To save money, so I can gift more subs. But you can open. True. I asked you. Check the DMs then.

Timestamp: 01:37:20

"That would be a straight un-mod and ban" - Fans react to Twitch streamer Karii's moderator sending their clothes to her address without consent

Karii's moderator's actions sparked heated discussion on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Redditor u/NYdude777 commented on the "mod culture" by writing:

Comment byu/warkro from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Redditor u/MatterofDoge believed that Grublex's antics were the "oldest trick in the book":

Comment byu/warkro from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

One community member questioned why the moderator had access to Karii's address:

Comment byu/warkro from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Redditor u/Hypaholic chimed in, commenting:

"Weird guy, that would be a straight un-mod and ban, don't want those type of people around you... she even said it herself straight stalker behavior, just watching further on in the VOD (video on demand) as well, he acts like it's so normal and then continues to gift subs, lmao."

Comment byu/warkro from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Here are some more pertinent reactions:

Comment byu/warkro from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/warkro from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/warkro from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/warkro from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/warkro from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Karii is a 24-year-old Portuguese Twitch streamer who joined the Amazon-owned platform in 2017. She is primarily a Just Chatting content creator, boasting over 30k followers on her channel.