Twitch streamer calls out Supcaitlin for portraying herself to be "mean high school bully" following viral interaction with moderator

Popular Twitch streamer Cinna has shared her thoughts on the recent viral situation involving fellow content creator Caitlin "Supcaitlin." For those unaware, Supcaitlin collaborated with one of her channel moderators named Dilly, during which she set a goal of kissing the latter if she received a $500 donation.

However, the content creator found herself in hot water after numerous netizens and prominent internet personalities expressed their displeasure with her antics.

On January 8, 2024, Supcaitlin took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to the backlash. The Twitch streamer claimed to have privately apologized to Dilly and wrote:

"None of you know me, Dilly, or how our relationship is IRL (in real life). I have already apologized to Dilly privately, and there's no animosity between either us. The stream was staged! You guys are more upset than Dilly is and trying to make him a victim when he doesn't even see himself as one."

In response to this social media post, Cinna stated that Supcaitlin was portraying herself to be a "mean high school bully," remarking:

"If you portray yourself and you're like, 'Man, I'm going to pretend myself as an XYZ,' and then the rest of the world that's not in on the joke takes you at the face value for what you do, what the f**k do you think is going to happen?"

Twitch streamer Cinna gives her take on Supcaitlin pretending to be a "mean high school bully"

During a livestream earlier today, Twitch streamer Cinna commented on Supcaitlin claiming that her viral interaction with her moderator was "staged." She said:

"All right, you know what? I'm just going to say it this way. I know that not everything is as it seems. Okay? I know that not everything is as it seems. And, if that's what she is claiming and it was staged, then that's fine."

Cinna wondered why Supcaitlin was upset with people after she "portrayed" herself as a "mean high school bully":

"But if you're going to stage being a mean high school bully, and the rest of the world sees you as a mean high school bully, why are you mad that that's the response that you got? That's what I don't understand. Right?"

The Twitch streamer continued:

"Like, you can't be mad that you pretended to be a mean high school girl and then suddenly now that people take you as that, you're like, 'Oh, I just don't understand why anybody thought that because I was just pretending to be.' But, you portrayed yourself that way."

Fans react to Cinna's take on Supcaitlin's response

Cinna's take on Supcaitlin's response has elicited hundreds of reactions on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the online community had to say:

Cinna is a partnered Twitch streamer who has been broadcasting on the Amazon-owned platform since 2018. She is currently represented by One True King's (OTK) Mythic Talent and is best known for hosting Just Chatting and gaming livestreams.