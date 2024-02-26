"Don’t make me feel threatened" - Devin Haney warns N3on after the streamer talks about their "beef"

As far as online disputes go, Rangesh "N3on," the popular Kick streamer, found himself in a particularly unusual situation today (February 26), engaging in a verbal altercation with American professional boxer Devin Haney. This altercation ensued after the streamer made some passing remarks about the boxer during his recent stream.

Devin, who is quite active on social media, took notice of the comments and issued a warning to Rangesh. He stated that he would resort to violence against another Muslim only if he felt threatened and cautioned the streamer against making him feel threatened. He wrote:

"I would never shed blood on another Muslim.. unless I feel threatened.. don’t make me feel threatened."

What did N3on say about pro-boxer Devin Haney?

Devin Haney issues a warning to the Kick streamer. (Image via X)

N3on is no stranger to online spats and has often found himself embroiled in conflicts with either the online community or other individuals. This time, it seems he has provoked a professional boxer.

During his latest stream, Rangesh expressed confusion as to why Devin has an issue with him but challenged him to confront him face-to-face. The streamer said this:

"I don't know why Haney has beef with me, but hey man, when I see you, you could say it to my face. It's all good bro. It's all good. You can say it to my face. I didn't think we had real beef until that day and you made that tweet and sh*t, so. You can say it to my face bro."

The streamer has also responded to Haney's post on X.com. Here's his reaction:

"Yo, y'all clipping me out of context. Bro, I'm about to get smoked. How did he see it (his clip) in 7 minutes?"

Fans react to N3on and Devin Haney's beef

In response to the Kick streamer's conflict with Devin Haney, fans on X.com shared a flurry of reactions. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans react to the altercation (Image via X)

This, of course, isn't the first confrontation between the streamer and the boxer. Rangesh recently claimed that Devin confronted him in the mosque. N3on also stated that Devin Haney had approached him like a fan would do, following which the boxer also posted a critical tweet about the streamer.