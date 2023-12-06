"Don't think it's good for society": Andrew Tate's brother Tristan Tate criticizes GTA 6 for letting players shoot at cops

Tristan and Andrew Tate were pretty critical of GTA 6 during a recent episode of their controversial podcast on Rumble. With the title's trailer having dropped recently, the whole gaming world is abuzz about the next installment of the Grand Theft Auto series, which has faced a lot of criticism in the past for its depiction of violence and adult themes.

While talking about how gaming has changed over the years, Tristan went on a tirade against the upcoming GTA title. He emphasized his dislike for releases that allow young people to shoot at police in-game:

"I am not a fan of anyone under the age of 18, 21 maybe, where the goal is to shoot police officers. I just don't think that it is good for society."

Echoing Elong Musk, Tristan and Andrew Tate call out GTA 6, comparing it to Mario as viewers call them "soft"

This is not the first time that the Grand Theft Auto series has been accused of being violent, and it won't be the last. With the release of the GTA 6 trailer rocking the world, non-gaming personalities have also been giving their opinions on the matter.

Elon Musk himself had spoken against the previous game in the franchise, saying he could not get past the first mission, where players got into a shootout with law enforcement.

While talking and answering a question about GTA 6 on their podcast, Andrew Tate's brother, Tristan, compared the game to the Super Mario franchise:

"Video games are not necessarily evil. But I remember when video games, because I am very old, I remember we used to play as a little man with the red hat trying to rescue a princess and teaming up with your brother. If rescuing purity from evil by teaming up with your brother isn't a good theme of a video game? I don't now what is."

Considering the Grand Theft Auto series is based on various characters committing virtual crimes, Tristan added that the developer could change the theme of the titles to give players a "better objective":

"With all the amazing graphics and engines and whatever people put into these video games. I feel like you could create a better objective with the game, you know? Maybe you are the police officer."

However, not many seem to think like the Tate brothers. Social media has erupted in light of their comments, with several viewers trolling the siblings for their take on GTA 6. Here are some general reactions from X:

Rockstar Games' GTA 6 trailer release may not have gone according to plan. However, the official GTA 5 Trailer 1 YouTube video has managed to unseat MrBeast as the most-viewed non-music video on the platform in 24 hours, with over 90 million views.