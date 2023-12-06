GTA 6 trailer has broken MrBeast's record for most-watched non-music YouTube video in the first 24 hours

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" has officially acknowledged that the GTA 6 trailer broke his record for accruing the most number of views on the first day. Rockstar Games may have had to release the trailer early, but that hasn't really dampened the excitement as millions of fans rushed to watch the one-and-a-half-minute video.

MrBeast made history a few months ago after breaking the record for the most number of views in the first 24 hours three weeks in a row. However, the YouTube behemoth has conceded that title in a post on X, formerly Twitter, noting that the GTA 6 trailer was viewed over 70 million times in the first 16 hours.

With over 90 million views, GTA 6 trailer is the most-viewed non-music YouTube video in 24 hours, dethroning MrBeast

The sixth installment of the Grand Theft Auto franchise may not have had the perfect start, with its much-anticipated trailer being released by leakers a day early. However, with 24 hours finally relapsed, readers should note that the video from Rockstar Games has increased its view tally to a whopping 90+ million, making it the third-most watched video on the first day of being released by some accounts.

As one of the most popular and successful YouTube creators of this generation, Jimmy has set several records during his illustrious career. This October, he crossed the fated 200 million subscriber mark, and in the two months since, has already added another 16 million to that tally.

Earlier this year, in August, MrBeast did the unthinkable and broke the record for the most-viewed non-music video in 24 hours, not once but three times in a row. The month was quite special for the YouTuber, but it seems GTA 6 has already ended his reign at the top.

Furthermore, the prestigious Guinness World Records have already handed them the record for the most viewed video-game-related video on YouTube. This means that despite the release being more than a year away, GTA 6 is well on its way to becoming the biggest title in the industry.

