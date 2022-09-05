"Don't try too hard" - Jake Paul gets trolled by Twitter community for his take on Merseyside Derby

Jake Paul was targeted by the footballing community on Twitter for making a comment about the Merseyside Derby. In the wake of the recently concluded Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool, Jake, who claims to be a fan of the latter, tweeted out his reactions.
According to the former Team 10 member, he doesn't mind dropping points against the Toffees despite being their fiercest rival.
The nature of the comment naturally attracted the crowd. Fans flocked to Jake's tweet to ruthlessly troll him for his football nous. One user replied by saying:
"Don't try too hard, Jake."
Jake Paul names Ronaldo and Messi as his favorite Liverpool players, gets derided
Football fans have extensively expressed their antipathy towards Jake Paul's take on the sport. To that end, many have consistently berated his tweets on the beautiful game. His support for Liverpool appears to have stemmed from the team's Champions League final against Real Madrid at the end of last season.
Since then, he's been rather active in commenting about Liverpool's matches. Speaking on the Reds' long-standing rivalry with Everton, Jake stated:
In the tweet, he was asked to name five Liverpool players. Jake, adopting a mockish tone, proceeded to name five footballers, none of whom are even remotely associated with the club. According to him:
However, he did revise his response by later stating:
Nonetheless, he was trolled by the Twitter community for pretending to be a Liverpool fan. Many cited his lack of footballing knowledge as the reason.
This was not the first Reds match that he has actively remarked on. The team's clash against Newcastle was also closely observed by the Ohio-born YouTuber-cum-boxer. Jake has also given his predictions on the Premier League table at the end of the season:
Fans mock Jake Paul for his take
Fans have not enjoyed Paul's abrupt entry into the footballing world. Furthermore, his efforts to win over Premier League fans have merely exacerbated the matter. Here are some of the tweets that have been shared in response to the 25-year-old's opinions:
Regardless of all Jake Paul's support, Klopp's troops have had an underwhelming start to the season by dropping points in four of their opening six matches. It remains to be seen if the boxer will continue to voice his support for the club from Merseyside.