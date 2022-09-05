"Don't try too hard" - Jake Paul gets trolled by Twitter community for his take on Merseyside Derby

Jake Paul was targeted by the footballing community on Twitter for making a comment about the Merseyside Derby. In the wake of the recently concluded Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool, Jake, who claims to be a fan of the latter, tweeted out his reactions.

According to the former Team 10 member, he doesn't mind dropping points against the Toffees despite being their fiercest rival.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Only team I don’t mind not beating is Everton. Let’s get it in Naples. Only team I don’t mind not beating is Everton. Let’s get it in Naples.

The nature of the comment naturally attracted the crowd. Fans flocked to Jake's tweet to ruthlessly troll him for his football nous. One user replied by saying:

"Don't try too hard, Jake."

Jake Paul names Ronaldo and Messi as his favorite Liverpool players, gets derided

Football fans have extensively expressed their antipathy towards Jake Paul's take on the sport. To that end, many have consistently berated his tweets on the beautiful game. His support for Liverpool appears to have stemmed from the team's Champions League final against Real Madrid at the end of last season.

Since then, he's been rather active in commenting about Liverpool's matches. Speaking on the Reds' long-standing rivalry with Everton, Jake stated:

Jake Paul @jakepaul Nothing like a hometown rivalry. I got The Reds dominating the Toffemen. Nothing like a hometown rivalry. I got The Reds dominating the Toffemen.

In the tweet, he was asked to name five Liverpool players. Jake, adopting a mockish tone, proceeded to name five footballers, none of whom are even remotely associated with the club. According to him:

Jake Paul @jakepaul @C345Sam I really like the following Liverpool and players: Ronaldo, Pele, Messi, Zidane and Beckham? Get out of here with your silly questions and let me enjoy my team. @C345Sam I really like the following Liverpool and players: Ronaldo, Pele, Messi, Zidane and Beckham? Get out of here with your silly questions and let me enjoy my team.

However, he did revise his response by later stating:

Jake Paul @jakepaul For all those asking…my top 5 current Liverpool players:



- Salah

- Alex-Arnold

- Diaz

- Carvalho

- Fabinho For all those asking…my top 5 current Liverpool players:- Salah- Alex-Arnold- Diaz- Carvalho- Fabinho

Nonetheless, he was trolled by the Twitter community for pretending to be a Liverpool fan. Many cited his lack of footballing knowledge as the reason.

This was not the first Reds match that he has actively remarked on. The team's clash against Newcastle was also closely observed by the Ohio-born YouTuber-cum-boxer. Jake has also given his predictions on the Premier League table at the end of the season:

Jake Paul @jakepaul Jake Paul @jakepaul



1. Liverpool

2. Man City

3. Tottenham

4. Man United

5. Chelsea

6. Arsenal

7. West Ham

8. Aston Villa

9. Newcastle

10. Leicester



Disclaimer: Only thing I know w/ 100% certainty is Liverpool is betr than Arsenal. Time for The Reds. #FULLIV . My prediction for this season:1. Liverpool2. Man City3. Tottenham4. Man United5. Chelsea6. Arsenal7. West Ham8. Aston Villa9. Newcastle10. LeicesterDisclaimer: Only thing I know w/ 100% certainty is Liverpool is betr than Arsenal. Time for The Reds. #FULLIV. My prediction for this season:1. Liverpool2. Man City3. Tottenham4. Man United5. Chelsea6. Arsenal7. West Ham8. Aston Villa9. Newcastle10. LeicesterDisclaimer: Only thing I know w/ 100% certainty is Liverpool is betr than Arsenal. Just need The Reds to get back to form. Arsenal going to drop week after week. Ask about me in the pubs. I know football. twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… Just need The Reds to get back to form. Arsenal going to drop week after week. Ask about me in the pubs. I know football. twitter.com/jakepaul/statu…

Fans mock Jake Paul for his take

Fans have not enjoyed Paul's abrupt entry into the footballing world. Furthermore, his efforts to win over Premier League fans have merely exacerbated the matter. Here are some of the tweets that have been shared in response to the 25-year-old's opinions:

Yosmar Bielma Lezama @YosmarElChicano @jakepaul Stop acting like you’re a Liverpool fan, you don’t know anything about football and you don’t know about their history, if I asked you which footballer is synonymous with the club you would say Salah, true Liverpool fans and football fans in general know who it is. @jakepaul Stop acting like you’re a Liverpool fan, you don’t know anything about football and you don’t know about their history, if I asked you which footballer is synonymous with the club you would say Salah, true Liverpool fans and football fans in general know who it is.

TJ🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @Tyr3seEra_ @jakepaul True fan you are not wanting to beat your rivals @jakepaul True fan you are not wanting to beat your rivals 💀💀

• @TrentEra_ @jakepaul Stop supporting us man go support Man City @jakepaul Stop supporting us man go support Man City

Alex @AA_utd @jakepaul Only team you don't mind beating are your 2nd biggest rivals after United? lol @jakepaul Only team you don't mind beating are your 2nd biggest rivals after United? lol

Marcel 🇵🇱 @MUFCMarceI @jakepaul he doesn’t know that they’re their rivals he doesn’t know that they’re their rivals @jakepaul 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 he doesn’t know that they’re their rivals

itswhatever @itswhateverbud @UnholyRooster04 @jakepaul I get the feeling he doesn't know my friend @UnholyRooster04 @jakepaul I get the feeling he doesn't know my friend

Regardless of all Jake Paul's support, Klopp's troops have had an underwhelming start to the season by dropping points in four of their opening six matches. It remains to be seen if the boxer will continue to voice his support for the club from Merseyside.

