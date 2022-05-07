"Not getting it at Anfield" - Jake Paul chimes in on crunch match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur

Jake Paul recently shared his take on this weekend's Premier League clash between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Second-placed Liverpool are set to take on fifth-placed Spurs in a much-anticipated English Premier League fixture. 'The Problem Child' is leaning toward Jurgen Klopp's men to better Antonio Conte's team. He even compared Liam Smith's boxing win last weekend at Madison Square Garden to that of Liverpool's potential success in tonight's clash.

Furthermore, Jake Paul is keen to see whether Roberto Firmino makes a return to the pitch for the Reds. The Brazilian has been out for three weeks after suffering a foot injury. While he has returned to training, Klopp is still skeptical of risking the player.

Paul took to Twitter to give his thoughts on the game:

"Last Saturday Liverpools Liam Smith got the win at #TaylorSerrano and today the Reds doing the same. Spurs need this match bad but they are not getting it at Anfield. Only question is, will we see Roberto Firmino?"

Both Liverpool and Spurs will be determined to win the clash. The Reds are only one point behind league leaders Manchester City. Conte's team, on the other hand, are trailing North London rivals Arsenal by two points in the race for a top-four finish.

Liverpool recently secured a birth in the Champions League final. They will take on the Spanish giants and record winner of the competition, Real Madrid, in Paris. The sides clashed in the competition's final in 2018, where Los Blancos triumphed against the Anfield-based side 3-1.

Jake Paul weighs in on Charles Oliveira missing weight for UFC 274

Charles Oliveira recently missed weight for his UFC 274 fight against Justin Gaethje. The Brazilian weighed in at 155.5lbs, half a pound above the lightweight championship limit. 'Do Bronx' has subsequently been stripped of his title.

Jake Paul shared his take on the situation. 'The Problem Child' noted that the UFC should introduce digital scales to avoid any mishaps in weigh-ins.

Oliveira won't be eligible for the belt even if he defeats Gaethje. He will also be fined a percentage of his purse. To make things worse, he will not be getting a pay-per-view share from the event as he is no longer the defending champion.

On the brighter side, the UFC has guaranteed the 32-year-old a No.1 contender spot if he wins at UFC 274.

