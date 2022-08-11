Doom and Quake titles are getting consolidated on Steam to make fans' lives easier

According to id Software Steam's page, they have made significant changes to make the process of finding and playing Doom and Quake games far easier. There are a number of variations of these titles, and it can be frustrating to figure out where they are in the Steam libraries of gamers around the world.

Starting on August 10, 2022, the Doom and Quake classic games on Steam are going to be combined to make finding a particular version of the various games much easier as a whole.

Instead of featuring several versions of Doom and Quake, they will be combined into individual entries for these games. Doom II is a fine example to demonstrate this change. Instead of separate instances for Doom II, Enhanced, Master Levels, and Final Doom, all of these will soon be under the same listing.

When a player boots the game, they will be able to select which version of the game they are interested in. The same goes for the various Quake games that are available on Steam. Additionally, when purchasing and installing them, all versions of these games will be installed together.

While that may sound intimidating in terms of disk space, these are all games from the 90s, so they do not take up much storage space. In fact, it should be completely negligible for the average Steam user. Thanks to id Software, they showed exactly what games will be merged and how.

When it comes to Ultimate Doom, it will now be changed to Doom (1993), and there are no further changes when it comes to this game.

Doom II includes Final Doom and Master Levels as one package, and each game can be launched separately.

Doom 3 is being merged as well, which contains the base game, Resurrection of Evil, and Doom 3: BFG Edition. It’s worth noting that people who own Doom 3 or the BFG Edition on Steam will get upgraded to the consolidated package for free.

Then there’s Quake II, which will be bundled with its mission packs, The Reckoning and Ground Zero, and will feature several launch options. Furthermore, Quake III Arena and Quake III Team Arena will also be bundled together.

Users on Steam will also have several Doom and Quake bundles to take advantage of. This also means that the games being bundled together will be delisted from the store, but will remain installed in players' libraries.

This interesting reveal is happening ahead of Quakecon, a tribute to the various Doom and Quake games that have come from id Software over the years. The highly anticipated Quakecon event is scheduled to begin on August 18, 2022.

While there is no word on if there will be any announcements made concerning these titles at the convention, Steam libraries around the world are about to get tidier.

