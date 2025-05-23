Dota 2 Spring Forward 2025: Quality-of-life changes, UI tweaks, and a cornucopia of other stuff

Dota 2 7.39 heralds Spring Forward 2025, and with it comes significant changes designed to improve the in-game player experience. Be it tweaks to how you go about the Settings section, your hero and buying items, or how you communicate with your allies and enjoy the Ability Draft mode, Valve has brought it all. And then the developers have added more that they tag under "a cornucopia of other stuff."

Ad

The Spring Forward 2025 and the hefty 7.39 patch notes will take some time to fully unpack and for players to get used to. We have jotted down the salient points below.

Also Read: Dota 2 Heroes Tier List

Dota 2 Spring Forward 2025: Exploring the hefty update

Quality-of-life changes

Dota 2 has received quality-of-life changes (Image via Valve)

The quality-of-life changes that come with Dota 2 Spring Forward 2025 choose to "focus on your hero", with the developers streamlining the store and lots of automation.

Ad

Trending

You can now keep track of your team items (what they already have and have queued to buy), customize auto delivery now by your courier (including a Secret Shop stop). and use CTRL+Right-click to deal with item shortcuts in the store.

The Dota Plus will also improve and change continuously "on the fly" with respect to your current build in-game. Based on that, it will show "detailed next-purchase suggestions (while) adapting in real time."

Ad

Communication changes

There are new communication changes in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

New Pings have been added in-game that will allow players unwilling to use voice comms to quickly get their points across. For those who do use voice, Dota 2 Spring Forward 2025 brings an improved voice chat quality.

Ad

Item pickup effects linger above heroes temporarily when they pick up items like Aegis of the Immortal, Refresher Shard, or Gem of True Sight. The status labels now include Ethereal, Doomed, Untargetable, Teleporting, Channeling, and more. The minimap will also display a probable route when a hero pings "on my way."

New Settings UI

New Settings UI in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

Valve has made the Dota 2 Settings section searchable with Spring Forward 2025. New settings will also be clearly marked so that they are distinguishable. Chat Wheel is now easier to find and customize.

Ad

Ability Draft changes

Along with the usual mechanics of Dota 2 Ability Draft mode, you will now get to draft the base hero with whom you will use the abilities you draft. The hero card will also showcase "available Facets based on your drafted abilities and hero" for you to choose from.

A cornucopia of other stuff

Faster startup and other changes for Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

Dota 2 will now have a "faster startup, quicker load times, and smoother in-game performance with higher FPS." The post-game graphs have been improved, with a new player damage graph and more detailed tooltips. Replays will also have key moments highlighted.

Ad

The dead neutral creeps visual glitch has been fixed (a bug that OG Dota 2 players surely had gotten used to). If you have an Arcana equipped and are the MVP of a match, the final screen will have Arcana and Persona backgrounds.

With Spring Forward 2025, abilities that are vector-targeted will also have an easier time snapping.

Improvements and bug fixes

Dota 2 Spring Forward 2025 introduces the following improvements:

General

You can now queue for a game while spectating.

Re-enabled the Teammates tab under profile match history.

Games that are safe to leave no longer make you wait 5 seconds before you can abandon.

Turbo AFK timer decreased from 5 to 3 minutes.

The scoreboard now shows Aghanim’s Scepter and Shard status for teammates and enemies (updating while they are in vision).

Updated the Attack Damage icon in the Breakdowns section of the scoreboard which also indicates if the hero is Melee or Ranged.

Pinging an enemy aegis now shows the time remaining.

Mousing over abilities with long cast ranges now shows the cast range on the minimap.

Battle Report animations can now be skipped by clicking.

Added a spectator view that shows the facets of all heroes.

Added a new global sound effect when Tormentor dies.

When right-clicking an invulnerable outpost, move to it instead of doing nothing.

"Auto-Select Summoned Units" option no longer selects Roshan’s Banner, Broodmother’s Webs, Wraith King’s skeletons, Techies’ Mines, and Undying Tombstone.

The top bar day/night icon now shows Phoenix, Luna, and Night Stalker during their ultimate.

Added a new button to play minigames that’s visible while queuing for a game.

Unit selection rings now also show the facing direction of a unit.

Added effect for Gleipnir when cast without any valid targets.

Added effect when switching Power Treads attributes.

Added a new particle effect for Dark Seer’s Aggrandize.

Scanning an area now has an in-world particle effect.

The modifier tooltip on Outposts now explains how to make them capturable.

If you mute a team during a match, they now remain muted in the post-game lobby.

Gyrocopter’s Side Gunner now has a customization slot.

Added an animation onto the post-game graph tooltip to show what direction heroes go up and down as the tooltip moves around.

Heroes affected by Riki’s upgraded Smoke Screen now have a unique effect and a status label above their health bars indicating that they are untargetable by allies.

Units affected by Bloodseeker’s Rupture now have an overhead effect indicating the remaining duration of Rupture.

Added a new setting named "Channeling Structures Require Hold/Stop" to change if moving or casting an ability will cancel channels with structures in the world. This applies to Watchers, Outposts, Twin Gates and Underlord's Fiend's Gate.

Ad

Dota 2 7.39 also brings the following bug fixes to the game:

General

Fixed being unable to push-to-talk voice chat sometimes during the hero pick phase, strategy phase, and Versus Screen intro.

Fixed alt-casting an ability very quickly not always doing the alt-cast version of the ability due to latency.

Fixed some issues with input when playing Dota with a tablet pen.

Fixed Dota map intro animation starting one frame after loading into a map.

Fixed camera being set to the center of the map instead of your hero spawn location at start of game.

Fixed being able to accidentally select multiple units when double clicking a unit, even if one of those clicks was a spell cast.

Fixed scrubbing to a time in a replay being inaccurate when crossing game pause boundaries.

Fixed Wraith King Arcana throne sometimes failing to appear.

Fixed spectator bug where Neutral Item slot always shows an item available.

Fixed scan icon being greyed out even when it has charges.

Fixed more than one scan effect on the minimap failing to draw both at once.

Fixed the minimap indicator not updating position when teleporting to a unit.

Fixed crash in Midgame Progression tutorial.

Fixed animation bug with Drow Ranger’s Sidestep facet, where she would slide on the ground.

Fixed courier being able to take bottles that contain a power rune when the bottle is marked for sale.

Fixed Wraith King’s attack cleave appearing as broken text in combat log.

Fixed being unable to see the sale price of an item in the backpack.

Fixed outdated Roshan entry in the Glossary.

Fixed Mark for Buy state not updating correctly for some item purchase cases.

Fixed Dota Plus damage breakdown numbers showing incorrect results for summoned units.

Fixed being able to tell if an enemy in fog has used their Smoke of Deceit by dragging your own Smoke of Deceit, selecting the enemy from the top bar, then dropping yours in the world.

Fixed teleporting to the wrong unit when using boots of travel on the minimap while there’s a unit hovered behind the minimap.

Fixed default hero icon being used on the minimap when a player has an arcana or persona equipped and they teleport.

Fixed showing error text when you don't have a hero selected in the pregame.

Fixed Arcane Boots buff sometimes not showing an icon for Basilius Aura.

Fixed where the post-game graph could include data from the pre-game phase.

Fixed lore text not appearing on Neutral Item Tooltips.

Fixed off-center hero name text when banning heroes before a Turbo game.

Fixed ability and item tooltips not updating properly when the hovered ability or item is updated or removed while the tooltip is showing.

Ad

Dota Plus Hero Relics

Chen: Kills after Holy Persuasion Teleports now tracks Divine Favor Teleports.

Dazzle: Damage and Healing from Bad Juju replaced with "Healing during Nothl Projection".

Tinker: Heat-Seeking Missile Double Kills replaced with "Damage done with March of the Machines".

Bristleback: Three Hero Nasal Goo replaced with "Three Hero Hairballs".

Marci: Sidekick Lifesteal replaced with "Bodyguard Attacks".

Gyrocopter: Fixed "Side Gunner Damage".

Spirit Breaker: Fixed "Long Distance Charges".

Venomancer: "Three Hero Poison Novas" replaced with “Two Hero Noxious Plague Spread”.

Venomancer: "Nova Gale Combos" replaced with "Septic Shock attacks with Five or more debuffs".

Venomancer: "Lifetime Poison Nova Damage" replaced with "Lifetime Noxious Plague Damage".

Templar Assassin: Fixed "Refraction Damage Absorbed".

Warlock: Fixed "Golem Kills".

Axe: Fixed "Enemies Culled".

Silencer: Fixed "Intelligence Stolen".

Fixed "Solar Crest Leading to Kills" to now track if a buffed ally gets a kill.

Adjusted "Meteor Hammers Leading to Kills" to be more attainable.

Morphling: "Ethereal Blades Leading to Kills" replaced with "Life Stolen".

Morphling: "Ethereal Blade Adaptive Strike Combos" replaced with "Time Spent at Max Attribute".

Morphling: "Max Adaptive Strike Stuns" renamed to "Max Adaptive Strike Knockback".

Ad

Tooltips

Fixed Oracle's Fortune's End tooltip to correctly claim the root duration is proportional to the channel duration, not equal.

Fixed Techies' Blast Off! tooltip details incorrectly showing self damage as a percentage of max health, instead of current health.

Fixed Mars’ Spear of Mars Shard tooltip missing the string "heroes".

Fixed Pango’s Swashbuckle tooltip not showing its alt note.

Fixed Winter Wyvern’s Splinter Blast tooltip not showing its slow duration.

Added buff duration to Monkey King’s Jingu Mastery tooltip.

Reworded Meepo’s Divided We Stand tooltip to clarify that Meepo can use only one boot active.

Updated Nyx Assassin’s tooltips replacing erroneous instances of Nyx with Nyx Assassin.

Fixed Lycan’s Summon Wolves tooltip not showing their alt notes correctly.

Removed outdated Lycan’s Shapeshift tooltip alt note saying it changes his collision size.

Fixed Lycan’s Spirit Wolves modifier tooltip not showing their bonus damage correctly.

Fixed Lycan’s Spirit Wolves modifier tooltip referring to the old name of the facet.

Fixed Medusa’s Stone Gaze modifier tooltip not showing the correct speed reduction.

Fixed Magnus’s Empower buff modifier missing some text with the Eternal Empowerment facet.

Ad

Heroes' Hoard - Dota 2 Spring 2025 Treasure

Heroes' Hoard new Dota 2 persona (Image via Valve)

Dota 2 Spring Forward 2025 brings Heroes' Hoard, 16 new hero sets for those who want new cosmetics to play around with. The crownpiece is the new persona for Pudge, sitting in a tiny four-wheeler. You will soon be hooked from shadows by a hero on a zooming car.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Angshuman Dutta Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.



Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.



Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.



In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.