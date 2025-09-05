Dota 2 TI 2025 Day 1 MVP is none other than a bear

The Dota 2 TI 2025 (The International 14) is in full swing. Day 1 was one of the best starts we have had to the tournament in years, with several matches going the distance and remaining close till the very end. But the first day's Dota 2 MVP is undoubtedly a bear (not you, Ursa) that not only changed the match's complexion but made it unbearable for the opponent team.If you haven't been able to follow all the actions of TI 14, consider checking/bookmarking our Dota 2 TI 2025 schedule, standings, and results: Group stage and Playoffs page to be on top of things.Nigma Galaxy wins Game 1 against BetBoom 6v5 in Day 1 of Dota 2 The International 2025The bear in question is none other than Lone Druid's summon. The hero appeared in Nigma Galaxy's draft against BetBoom in Game 1 of their series. While the draft pick perplexed both the analysts and casters, they predicted the hero would have an easier time early game. Nigma Galaxy - Earthshaker, Batrider, Doom, Earth Spirit, Lone DruidBetBoom - Pugna, Hoodwink, Sandking, Faceless Void, MagnusInstead, Lone Druid died three times early on and was relegated to farming the jungle in relative safety. BetBoom was strong during this part of the game, but was unable to snowball it into a win. A high-ground push against Earthshaker and Earth Spirit was not an easy prospect.But then Lone Druid's bear started being an oppressive factor during the midgame for BetBoom. It solo pushed the bottom lane first and took down the T3 tower and one of the barracks after several runs. Each of these rat pushes demanded multiple BetBoom team teleports to deal with it.Lone Druid's bear also managed to juke out their attacks, surviving for long periods of time, and even killing Magnus solo without much trouble. BetBoom even had problems later on dealing with the bear, with their whole team focusing on it. As Lone Druid added more and more items to the summon, it became more of a nuisance.At times, it felt as if BetBoom is fighting a 5v1 against Lone Druid's bear while Nigma Galaxy's five other heroes are happily farming around the map. The game finally ended when, after a protracted fight involving a Faceless Void buyback and a Chronosphere to kill the bear, Earthshaker dispatched of the FV and BetBoom called 'GG'.Nigma went on to win the series 2-1 against BetBoom. They are currently in 11th place after dropping their next series against Parivision. BetBoom is in position five with a 2-0 win over BOOM Esports. The Dota 2 TI 2025 Group Stage runs from September 4 to September 7, 2025. Also Read: Dota 2 Heroes Tier List