Dplus KIA qualifies for PUBG Mobile Esports World Cup (PMWC) 2024 Riyadh

Dplus KIA from South Korea has secured a spot in the upcoming PUBG Mobile Esports World Cup (PMWC) 2024, set in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The renowned lineup that had faltered in the Pro Series Korea, made a remarkable comeback in the PMRC 2024 Korea vs Japan and became the undisputed champion. The club will now focus on winning the World Cup title.

The PMWC is all set to be played among the 28 top teams from across the world in July 2024. It will run from July 19 to July 28, featuring an enormous prize fund of $3 million. 12 out of the total 28 participating clubs have been confirmed through their regional tournaments.

Dplus KIA recently represented South Korea at the PMGO 2024 Brazil but had a disappointing run there. Apart from them, DRX Gaming from South Korea made it to the PUBG Mobile Esports World Cup after acquiring Dukshan Esports' ex-roster, who recently won the Pro Series.

Trending

PUBG Mobile Rivals Cup (PMRC) 2024 Korea vs Japan results

Expand Tweet

Here is the overall standings of the event:

Dplus KIA - 124 points Miraen Sejong - 119 points Infinity - 96 points Blue Bees - 86 points NS RedForce - 76 points Beyond Stratos Gaming - 71 points Team 2EZ - 69 points DE Warrios - 69 points Dopeness Tokushima - 57 points ROX Esports - 57 points 4Ever - 55 points Vengeance -53 points Phalanx - 53 points Infinity - 39 points Setouchi Sparks - 39 points Angry - 35 points

Dplus KIA claimed the first position with 124 points, adorned with 74 eliminations and four Chicken Dinners. The lineup’s performance was consistent throughout the 12 matches played on June 8 and June 9, 2024. Their counterparts Miraen and Infinity finished behind them in second and third positions with 119 and 96 points, respectively.

Expand Tweet

Blue Bees from Japan ranked fourth with 86 points and two Chicken Dinners. NS RedForce came fifth on the scoreboard with 76 points. Beyond Stratos collected 71 points, while Team 2EZ and DE Warriors from Japan accumulated 69 points each.

Expand Tweet

Dopeness and ROX Esports collected 57 points each in their 12 games. 4Ever had a below-average event, claiming 11th spot with 56 points. Infinity Japan, who had a brilliant run in the PMJL last month, faltered poorly as they picked up only 39 points. Angry from Korea, who stood out with their results in the PUBG Mobile Pro Series, also stumbled, ending up in the last place with 35 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback