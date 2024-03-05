Dplus KIA qualifies for PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2024 main event

Dplus KIA earned a spot in the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2024 main event after winning the PMPS Season 0 South Korea. The renowned lineup delivered remarkable performances in the regional event and registered a commendable victory. They will now represent their country in the first international tournament of the year.

The main event of the PMGO is scheduled for April 5 to 7, where 16 teams from around the world will clash for a total prize of $356,000 in São Paulo, Brazil. IHC, S2G, and Alpha 7 have received direct invites to the event. Reject from Japan has also been given a spot as they won the PMJL S3 last year. The Open Qualifier phase of the tournament has already kicked off on March 4.

PUBG Mobile Pro Series 2024 S0 South Korea overview

The event was played from March 1 to 3 between 16 South Korean teams who were competing for a single slot in the PMGO 2024 Brazil. Dplus KIA had a strong showing in the last two days and secured a spot in the prestigious tournament. They amassed 199 points with the help of four Chicken Dinners and 125 kills. Their newest addition, Kay, was the MVP for his splendid performances.

Gen.G Esports, who recently entered PUBG Mobile, came second in the PMPS after losing their momentum in the last two days. The well-known firm kicked off their campaign on a promising note as they took the first rank after Day 1. Unfortunately, they struggled a bit on Days 2 and 3. They collected 148 points and one Chicken Dinner.

NS Redforce, who secured seventh place in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2023, ranked third in the PMPS S0. The squad scored 131 points, including 90 kills. The experienced PUBG Mobile roster was eliminated early in a few matches, due to which they failed to capture the first rank on the overall scoreboard.

DS Esports grabbed the fourth spot with 127 points, followed by 4Ever Esports. Emtek StormX and ROX Esports were eighth and ninth, respectively. Eagle Owls had an average run in this event and came 10th in the overall standings.

Team Underplay started the PUBG Mobile event with a strong Chicken Dinner in the first game but failed to maintain momentum in subsequent matches. They ended up in 11th position with 88 points. Seongnam GE finished 12th with 80 points. Vega Esports was in the last spot with only 49 points.