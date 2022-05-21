Dr Disrespect dies to a bot while playing Fortnite during recent livestream

Dr Disrespect chose to play some Fortnite on his latest stream. When he dropped in for his first match, the YouTuber did not get the warm-up game he was probably hoping for.

Doc was looting a building shortly after dropping onto the map when he came across two IO Patrol bots. He got into a fight with the bots and lost, placing 88th in the lobby. He sat in silence as he quit the game.

Dr Disrespect dies to bot on Fortnite livestream

Doc played Fortnite for his "Pre-Arena Challenges" on his stream, with the tagline "1Quarter1Game." His goal was to win a Fortnite solos match in one attempt. After his first try went very poorly, he called a mulligan.

On his first attempt, the YouTuber dropped and began looting some of the nearby buildings. In the second building, he ran into two IO Squad members. The IO Squad are bot enemies that were recently added to Fortnite.

Underequipped, Doc began shooting at one of them before having to back away and accidentally running into another bot. He turned to fire some more shots into the second bot before being forced to run. As he tried to escape, the bots shot him in the back, killing him and granting him the 88th place in the lobby.

He was silent as the entire scene unfolded. After exiting the game, he blamed the loss on the fake arcade joystick on the screen being too small for him to control the game.

"I could barely even grip this thing. I'll give it another try though."

He gave himself a do-over, going back on his promise of winning in one attempt. Doc queued up for another solo match, this time narrowly pulling out the victory. It came down to a very close-quarter one-versus-one shootout. Doc claimed the victory with pride, ignoring his mishap with the IO Squad in his actual first attempt.

"Nothing like starting our Friday off with a win."

He also tried to beat critics to the punch, seemingly claiming that the first game never happened.

"A lot of people think 'Doc, you played two games, though.' You stupid idiot."

Declaring himself victorious in his Fortnite challenge, Dr Disrespect moved on to his Apex Legends-Ranked climb, where his goal was to hit Platinum by the end of the stream.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh