Why everyone is coming back to Fortnite (and you should too)

Fortnite seems to have caught a second wind with Chapter 3. A ton of prominent content creators like Ninja, CouRage, Dr Disrespect, and Tfue are constantly streaming the game, and they appreciate the recent updates rolled out by Epic Games.

Ever since Fortnite became one of the biggest games in the world, the internet has left no opportunity to call it boring, dead, and whatnot. However, the numbers tell a different story. It is one of the most-watched games on Twitch and YouTube at the moment, and here's the reason behind its contemporary success.

Fortnite gained thousands of new players towards the end of Chapter 2

Chapter 2 Season 5, which was released in December 2020, was one of the worst seasons ever. Bounty hunters from several universes like Star Wars, Halo, and Predator arrived on the island to save the Loopers.

The subsequent seasons have been significantly better as the game progressed towards the end of Chapter 2. The storyline became more intriguing, and the community held the new content in high regard. Live events like Ariana Grande's Rift Tour set the bar high in terms of quality, and even the crossovers were widely praised.

Chas 🇵🇭 @ Looking for Work! @CYMK_8 so the ariana rift tour got me a lil feral (4 real tho like 10/10 i got a straight hit of serotonin) so the ariana rift tour got me a lil feral (4 real tho like 10/10 i got a straight hit of serotonin) https://t.co/JOM6NB3Vp0

Rick and Morty, Naruto, Dr. Strange, Spider-Man, and Arcane Jinx skins were added to the Battle Pass and the Item Shop. Naturally, this helped the developers reach out to a whole new audience.

Shiina @ShiinaBR The Naruto X Fortnite teaser will surpass the Chapter 2 trailer tweet in terms of likes in 1-2 hours.



This makes the tweet the 2nd most liked tweet that Fortnite has ever posted (AFAIK).



This collaboration is already a success and a great foundation for big things to come. The Naruto X Fortnite teaser will surpass the Chapter 2 trailer tweet in terms of likes in 1-2 hours.This makes the tweet the 2nd most liked tweet that Fortnite has ever posted (AFAIK).This collaboration is already a success and a great foundation for big things to come. https://t.co/39NtqsmfJ7

Moreover, Dwayne Johnson, arguably one of the most popular people in the world, turned out to be the voice and face of The Foundation, the protagonist of the Chapter 2 and Chapter 3 storyline.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

Play as The Foundation NOW.



~ f It’s time to release THE FOUNDATION! You stand in the way.. it’s your funeral.Play as The Foundation NOW. @FortniteGame ~ f It’s time to release THE FOUNDATION! You stand in the way.. it’s your funeral. Play as The Foundation NOW. @FortniteGame ~ f https://t.co/vws81xbdd2

Hence, even though crossovers have been a bone of contention among some players, they undoubtedly gained the game loads of new players.

Fortnite is no longer sweaty, thanks to Zero Build

The aforementioned factors just laid the foundation for Fortnite's second run as the best Battle Royale game out there. The real game-changer was Chapter 3, which was based on a new map with fan-favorite elements like Klombo, different terrains, Tilted Towers, and more.

The updates during Chapter 3 have been loaded with content. From map changes to new weapons like MK Seven and Spider-Man's Mtyhic web-shooters, the developers have ensured that Loopers always have something new to look forward to.

The spray and pray meta has been a concern for some players, but there's no denying the fact that the gameplay feels much better with new features like Slide, Tactical Sprint, Tactical Overshield, Parkour, and Mantle.

Ninja @Ninja This was the coolest looking Win I have ever had in Fortnite. This was the coolest looking Win I have ever had in Fortnite. https://t.co/n7GdUx3fzS

One of the biggest reasons that hindered Fortnite's growth during Chapter 2 was the community itself. The skill gap between veterans and new players was massive because of mechanics like building and editing. It was impossible for newbies to adapt to the meta without getting stomped by someone who had way more experience in building.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Bro Fortnite takes away building and Tfue and Cloakzy make a return to win a $100,000 tournament like it's 2018 all over again wtf is life



(also shouts to Scoped their trio) Bro Fortnite takes away building and Tfue and Cloakzy make a return to win a $100,000 tournament like it's 2018 all over again wtf is life (also shouts to Scoped their trio)

With the introduction of the Zero Build mode, players could face like-minded opponents. They were no longer compelled to be good at building to enjoy the game. This explains why Dr Disrespect, who's always been one of Fortnite's biggest critics, is tirelessly playing it in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect Hot Shot Zero Build Gamer… Hot Shot Zero Build Gamer… https://t.co/UrWW3kqafN

Similarly, content creators who cannot try out meme strategies in sweaty lobbies can switch to the Zero Build mode and have fun there. Zero Build tournaments have been equally great, with the likes of Tfue and Nick Eh 30 love taking part in them.

All in all, everyone is returning to Fortnite because it now fulfills the demands of every faction of gamers. It is safe to assume that Epic Games' battle royale title will reach new heights with consistent updates and map changes.

