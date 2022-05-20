×
Create
Notifications

"Speed. Momentum. Legos." Dr DisRespect teases a LEGO collaboration on Twitter

While just a mock-up, fans can&#039;t get enough of a possible Dr DisRespect LEGO set (Image via Sportskeeda)
While just a mock-up, fans can't get enough of a possible Dr DisRespect LEGO set (Image via Sportskeeda)
Jason Parker
Jason Parker
SENIOR ANALYST
visit
Modified May 20, 2022 07:51 PM IST
Feature

Could a Dr DisRespect LEGO set be coming in the future? There’s really no telling, but recently, the Two-Time dropped a fascinating image on Twitter. The possibility of a Dr DisRespect LEGO set had people incredibly interested.

While it’s just a mock-up, it still has people talking and would be a serious move for the streamer. The Doc tweeted on May 19:

“Speed. Momentum. Legos.”
Speed. Momentum. Legos. https://t.co/R2sV7i1T4t

Dr DisRespect teases a LEGO set, fans can’t get enough

The streamer showed off a potential box on Twitter, which would have been a 2646-piece set, and had a Dr DisRespect minifigure, complete with mullet, mustache, and headset. There was also the streamer’s Lamborghini and a pair of palm trees next to it. The box also had the YouTuber's logo, built out of red LEGO.

@ROCCAT @DrDisrespect 9394 is actually the LEGO Technic Jet Plane. But it's red too. 😅

While one user pointed out that there’s no way it’s an actual set, it’s still a very exciting possibility. Set 9394 is the LEGO Technic Jet Plane, but it is also red, as the Twitter user pointed out. As of this writing, the set is not real, but it did not stop fans from being excited about it.

One thing is for sure, fans want this to be a real thing, made all kinds of suggestions, and were filled with hype about a potential LEGO set for one of the biggest streamers on YouTube.

@DrDisrespect https://t.co/Ts3cxLQ1wb

While there is no official Dr DisRespect LEGO set yet, one Twitter user showed off a custom minifig that can be bought, which has been around since 2019. It’s not the same one shown in the YouTuber’s mock-up but looks fantastic nonetheless.

Fans hyped for a LEGO set of the Two-Time

LEGO is an incredibly popular but sometimes expensive hobby. The Two-Time getting his own LEGO set would be a huge way to set himself apart from other streamers, and his audience is quite clearly excited about the possibility.

@DrDisrespect can't wait to build doc so he can drive full force into my death star
@DrDisrespect https://t.co/7DnvnjR8Tl
@DrDisrespect Legos and violence go hand in hand. Anyone who has stepped on one knows this...all too well...
@DrDisrespect That is what I do when I step on a Lego too.

One streamer, Overtflow, was particularly enthusiastic about the possibility, and his post was a portmanteau of “Let’s Gooooooo” and LEGO. He wasn’t the only one excited, as PC hardware designers ROCCAT were hyped as well.

@DrDisrespect LEGOOOOOOOOOO!!!
@overtflow @DrDisrespect Comments like this is why I love you
@DrDisrespect YAYAYAYAYAYA

Some fans discussed what the bricks themselves would be made up of. One fan suggested tungsten, while others talked about walking on them as a rite of passage.

@DrDisrespect Each piece is made of tungsten. The strongest metal in the world.
@AmericanDadLive @DrDisrespect Walking on them in the morning is a right of passage
@BrunoPresents @DrDisrespect If you walked on one, you’d wake up in the hospital with a black on black on slate black suit, Steven Seagal ponytail, dripping head to tippy toe in Vaseline, and well over the legal limit off of gin tonic that was hooked to you via IV.
@AmericanDadLive @DrDisrespect Firm handshakes

One thing is certainly clear: A LEGO set for the Doc would be a massive success with his fanbase, at the very least. Quite a few users on Twitter talked about wanting this badly.

@DrDisrespect I'd be all over this like Timmy on a chicken tender 🤝🏽😎 yaya https://t.co/1actlBmf5n
@Snoozzzalot @DrDisrespect Lmao WHAT how is that real? The Lego fiend living inside me wants it
@DrDisrespect Must buy.
@DrDisrespect @MurfHey I’d buy this instantly lol
@Netloct @DrDisrespect O man, for sure.
@DrDisrespect No way!!!
Also Read Article Continues below

While the set isn’t real, it’s evident that there’s a pretty significant demand for a Dr DisRespect LEGO set. Only time will tell if a Doc LEGO set comes to life in the future. This could have just been a teaser of what he would like, but it could also hint at what’s to come in the future.

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Would you buy a Dr DisRespect LEGO set?

Yes

No

Edited by R. Elahi
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी