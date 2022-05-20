"Speed. Momentum. Legos." Dr DisRespect teases a LEGO collaboration on Twitter

Could a Dr DisRespect LEGO set be coming in the future? There’s really no telling, but recently, the Two-Time dropped a fascinating image on Twitter. The possibility of a Dr DisRespect LEGO set had people incredibly interested.

While it’s just a mock-up, it still has people talking and would be a serious move for the streamer. The Doc tweeted on May 19:

“Speed. Momentum. Legos.”

Dr DisRespect teases a LEGO set, fans can’t get enough

The streamer showed off a potential box on Twitter, which would have been a 2646-piece set, and had a Dr DisRespect minifigure, complete with mullet, mustache, and headset. There was also the streamer’s Lamborghini and a pair of palm trees next to it. The box also had the YouTuber's logo, built out of red LEGO.

While one user pointed out that there’s no way it’s an actual set, it’s still a very exciting possibility. Set 9394 is the LEGO Technic Jet Plane, but it is also red, as the Twitter user pointed out. As of this writing, the set is not real, but it did not stop fans from being excited about it.

One thing is for sure, fans want this to be a real thing, made all kinds of suggestions, and were filled with hype about a potential LEGO set for one of the biggest streamers on YouTube.

While there is no official Dr DisRespect LEGO set yet, one Twitter user showed off a custom minifig that can be bought, which has been around since 2019. It’s not the same one shown in the YouTuber’s mock-up but looks fantastic nonetheless.

Fans hyped for a LEGO set of the Two-Time

LEGO is an incredibly popular but sometimes expensive hobby. The Two-Time getting his own LEGO set would be a huge way to set himself apart from other streamers, and his audience is quite clearly excited about the possibility.

GUARD Hunter @HUN2R @DrDisrespect can't wait to build doc so he can drive full force into my death star @DrDisrespect can't wait to build doc so he can drive full force into my death star

Turtle Beach @TurtleBeach @DrDisrespect Legos and violence go hand in hand. Anyone who has stepped on one knows this...all too well... @DrDisrespect Legos and violence go hand in hand. Anyone who has stepped on one knows this...all too well...

MikeyPerk @mikeyperk @DrDisrespect That is what I do when I step on a Lego too. @DrDisrespect That is what I do when I step on a Lego too.

One streamer, Overtflow, was particularly enthusiastic about the possibility, and his post was a portmanteau of “Let’s Gooooooo” and LEGO. He wasn’t the only one excited, as PC hardware designers ROCCAT were hyped as well.

Raven @Raven_x46 @overtflow @DrDisrespect Comments like this is why I love you @overtflow @DrDisrespect Comments like this is why I love you

Some fans discussed what the bricks themselves would be made up of. One fan suggested tungsten, while others talked about walking on them as a rite of passage.

AmericanDad @AmericanDadLive @DrDisrespect Each piece is made of tungsten. The strongest metal in the world. @DrDisrespect Each piece is made of tungsten. The strongest metal in the world.

Bruno @BrunoPresents @AmericanDadLive @DrDisrespect Walking on them in the morning is a right of passage @AmericanDadLive @DrDisrespect Walking on them in the morning is a right of passage

AmericanDad @AmericanDadLive @BrunoPresents @DrDisrespect If you walked on one, you’d wake up in the hospital with a black on black on slate black suit, Steven Seagal ponytail, dripping head to tippy toe in Vaseline, and well over the legal limit off of gin tonic that was hooked to you via IV. @BrunoPresents @DrDisrespect If you walked on one, you’d wake up in the hospital with a black on black on slate black suit, Steven Seagal ponytail, dripping head to tippy toe in Vaseline, and well over the legal limit off of gin tonic that was hooked to you via IV.

One thing is certainly clear: A LEGO set for the Doc would be a massive success with his fanbase, at the very least. Quite a few users on Twitter talked about wanting this badly.

Brutus @ItsBrutusForce @Snoozzzalot @DrDisrespect Lmao WHAT how is that real? The Lego fiend living inside me wants it @Snoozzzalot @DrDisrespect Lmao WHAT how is that real? The Lego fiend living inside me wants it

While the set isn’t real, it’s evident that there’s a pretty significant demand for a Dr DisRespect LEGO set. Only time will tell if a Doc LEGO set comes to life in the future. This could have just been a teaser of what he would like, but it could also hint at what’s to come in the future.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you buy a Dr DisRespect LEGO set? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi