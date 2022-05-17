Dr Disrespect's Hotshot Duo Drop Fortnite tournament: Start date, how to watch, $100,000 in rewards

Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm IV is next up in the line of creators who have decided to host their own Fortnite tournament.

The 2x, as he is widely known, has often been a critic of the battle royale but does find joy in it on occasion. This was amplified when the Zero Build mode was added to the game.

Zero Build mode certainly did change some opinions on Fortnite, seemingly enough to have the Doc host a massive $100,000 duo tournament near the end of the month on May 27.

Dr Disrespect to host Zero Build Hotstop Duo Drop Fortnite tournament

The tournament will be known as the Hotshot Duo Drop. Teams of two will participate in the Fortnite Zero Build mode with an elimination race format for a pretty large prize pool.

Further details on the participants will probably come closer to the event. Still, Dr Disrespect has shared initial information such as the prize money available and when the tournament will take place.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect



Introducing my $100,000 Hot Shot Duo Drop



2v2 Zero Build elimination race.



Who needs a spot? Hot Shots only... Fortnite is forever.Introducing my $100,000 Hot Shot Duo Drop @FortniteGame Event.2v2 Zero Build elimination race.Who needs a spot? Hot Shots only... Fortnite is forever.Introducing my $100,000 Hot Shot Duo Drop @FortniteGame Event.2v2 Zero Build elimination race.Who needs a spot? Hot Shots only... https://t.co/iEPkADYfyi

Start date

The tournament will take place on May 27, 2022. It's going to be a Friday filled with Fortnite action. In terms of the start time, viewers can expect it to kick off at 1 PM PST, which is 4 PM EST.

The length of the tournament is still up in the air as there is no indication of just how many participants or rounds there will be. So, expect a few hours of intense Zero Build gameplay.

Prize pool

The Hotshot Duo Drop tournament hosted by Dr Disrespect comes with a $100,000 prize pool. That means that the first place team won't walk away with the full $100,000.

That amount will spread across however many top teams Dr Disrespect decides to payout. It could see something like the ten best teams receiving prize money, so stay tuned for further information on how it will be divided.

Format

When it comes to the format, it was expected that Doc would go with an elimination race. These became very popular in COD: Warzone's competitive scene, ditching the point-based system that many battle royales use.

If it is like other elimination race tournaments, the two teams will join lobbies together as a squad over a certain amount of games. Whichever team amounts the most eliminations will advance.

How to watch

Look no further than Dr Disrespect's own YouTube channel for the action. Who knows if he'll have some guests to watch with him, but expect Doc to jump between players and do some casting of his own.

It is unknown if players will stream their own perspective, but that will likely be the case. So, aside from Doc's channel, viewers might be able to see the action from their favorite streamer's POV if they participate.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar