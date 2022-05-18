Lego Starry Night: Release date, price, and all about the Vincent Van Gogh set

The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) has collaborated with LEGO on a 2316-piece LEGO set based on his iconic 1889 painting The Starry Night. With immersive van Gogh exhibits currently sweeping the country, the timing of this LEGO set couldn't be better.

The new LEGO Ideas The Starry Night will go on sale on June 1 for $169.99. Members of the Museum of Modern Art and those who have signed up for the LEGO VIP program will be able to get this one early on May 25.

The 21333 LEGO IdeasThe Starry Night Set includes a 3D version of the brick-built painting, complete with twinkling stars, a bright moon, and the Saint-Rémy village landscape.

It also includes a mini-figure of van Gogh painting the scene with a paintbrush, palette, easel, and mini paint on a printed tile that can be attached to The Starry Night if desired. The set can even be hung on the wall as a work of art in its own right.

What is known about the Lego Starry Night, and what will it cost?

Vincent van Gogh's Starry Night, one of the most iconic paintings globally, has influenced everything from socks to umbrellas to face masks.

However, the 1889 Post-Impressionist masterwork will now have its own Lego kit, allowing art enthusiasts to recreate the Dutch artist's most beloved work entirely out of interlocking plastic bricks.

Truman Cheng, a 25-year-old PhD student from Hong Kong, came up with the idea for the kit and submitted it to Lego Ideas, which invites enthusiasts of the colorful building toys to suggest future Lego kits.

Cheng’s Night is unique in that it uses thin Lego plate pieces to approximate Van Gogh’s dramatic skies. The design uses about 1,500 Lego parts, including a tiny mini-figure of the painter himself, at work in front of an easel and canvas.

Cheng said:

“One day, I was just playing with Lego parts, and I realized that stacking Lego plates together in random intervals looks a lot like Van Gogh’s iconic brush strokes, it was a good brain tease to come up with tricks and techniques to capture the look of the original painting,”

Cheng's Night design was one of a record 35 concepts considered in the most recent round of Lego Ideas reviews, indicating an increase in interest in 2020.

Last June, the company launched the Lego Art collection, which includes mosaic-style kits with new 2-D tiles meant for adults to exhibit. Most of the kits are themed after pop culture, such as Mickey Mouse, Harry Potter, and the Beatles.

Andy Warhol is the only other artist represented, and his work is the topic of a $119.99 Marilyn Monroe kit with four various color schemes.

