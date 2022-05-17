Dr DisRespect 'returns' to Twitch after Fortnite advertisement mishap

In an unexpected turn of events, Fortnite was recently responsible for reuniting Dr DisRespect and Twitch. Even after his infamous ban from the streaming platform, the Two Time Champion still has enough influence to appear on Twitch.

Following a bold move by playing a chess game on GM Hikaru's livestream, Doc appeared on Twitch once again. This time, it was for a few seconds during an advertisement for Epic Games' battle royale. His distinctly recognizable face, with the black mullet and prototype Google glasses, was all over Twitch.

Although Doc is yet to acknowledge his 'return' to the streaming platform, the Fortnite advertisement is already making headlines. In fact, Dr DisRespect has already announced a Zero Build tournament for hotshots amidst his Twitch appearance.

Dr DisRespect in Fortnite's Zero Build ad breaks the internet

Ever since he got banned, Twitch has ensured everything to keep Doc away from appearing on the streaming platform. Dr DisRespect was disallowed from playing in a Twitch tournament, and every creator he featured with got banned briefly. After a point, Doc himself avoided playing with Twitch streamers to not put them in a tricky situation.

A few weeks ago, Doc confirmed that there wasn't any bad blood between him and the streaming platform. All the issues between the two parties were resolved, according to him. However, Twitch banning GM Hikaru clearly meant that the platform still holds grudges against Doc.

Chris Wall @ChrisWall @Kam1_sama @HUN2R Yeah but Valkyrae isn’t banned from twitch and the doc famously is. So it’s interesting he’s allowed on the platform in the form of an ad but not to play with his friends. @Kam1_sama @HUN2R Yeah but Valkyrae isn’t banned from twitch and the doc famously is. So it’s interesting he’s allowed on the platform in the form of an ad but not to play with his friends.

Regardless of the grudge, Twitch couldn't stop Epic Games from featuring Dr DisRespect in a Fortnite Zero Build advertisement. There were several other creators in the ad who have left Twitch for YouTube. It seems like the platform isn't big enough to ban Epic Games for featuring all these creators, including Doc.

GUARD Hunter @HUN2R DrDisrespect is currently featured in an ad on Twitch for Fortnite… DrDisrespect is currently featured in an ad on Twitch for Fortnite… https://t.co/hmuX5mYTgU

Dr DisRespect is hosting his own Fortnite tournament

Ever since Zero Build was launched, Doc has been a huge fan of the game mode. Besides playing it on his YouTube streams, the Two Time Champion has also been very vocal about his love for the LTM on Twitter.

It seems like his relationship with Epic Games is growing as Doc is set to host a $100,000 Hot Shot Duo Drop tournament.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect



Introducing my $100,000 Hot Shot Duo Drop



2v2 Zero Build elimination race.



Who needs a spot? Hot Shots only... Fortnite is forever.Introducing my $100,000 Hot Shot Duo Drop @FortniteGame Event.2v2 Zero Build elimination race.Who needs a spot? Hot Shots only... Fortnite is forever.Introducing my $100,000 Hot Shot Duo Drop @FortniteGame Event.2v2 Zero Build elimination race.Who needs a spot? Hot Shots only... https://t.co/iEPkADYfyi

Doc's tournament is going to be a 2v2 Zero Build elimination race format and is only open to "Hot Shots." It is unclear whether Twitch streamers can take part in the tournament while streaming on their channels.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky After being in a Fortnite Ad on Twitch this past week, Dr Disrespect has now announced his own $100,000 2v2 Fortnite No Build event



Wonder if Twitch streamers will be allowed to part-take in a Doc tournament while on Twitch with yet another way he finds himself on the platform After being in a Fortnite Ad on Twitch this past week, Dr Disrespect has now announced his own $100,000 2v2 Fortnite No Build eventWonder if Twitch streamers will be allowed to part-take in a Doc tournament while on Twitch with yet another way he finds himself on the platform

The tournament will take place on May 27, and will be streamed on his YouTube channel. With this, the Two Time Champion has once again proved why he is the most entertaining streamer out there and fans love him even after his Twitch fiasco.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan