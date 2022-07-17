Dr DisRespect makes a long appearance in TwitchCon 2022 official stream, but not in the way you’d expect

Controversial streamer Dr DisRespect made an unexpected appearance at TwitchCon today. Despite being banned from the platform and streaming exclusively on YouTube, the streamer graced this renowned event.

Doc was banned from Twitch two years ago and has since moved his entire streaming ensemble to the Google-owned platform. However, the popular streaming personality with his over-the-top persona is still as famous as ever, with many fans missing his good old Twitch days.

During today's 'From The Balcony' segment before the DreamSMP reunion, there was a livestream interview with famous drag queen and Twitch streamer Eevoh. As the interview progressed, one particular chat highlight glitched and remained on screen for four minutes. The commenter's profile picture featured Dr DisRespect, sparking many to talk about his presence at the Twitch event.

Fans react to chat highlight with Dr DisRespect as it stays on stream during TwitchCon

The user 'roflmfaolol1992' had already been noticed by many as they watched the TwitchCon 2022 livestream on the website. The user's unique profile picture immediately caught the eye as it was a picture of Dr DisRespect, notorious for his Twitch ban.

Doc was banned from Twitch back in 2020 in dubious circumstances. His suspension was first reported on June 26 and Twitch refused to divulge the definite reason for it. The platform subsequently stated:

“As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect Champions Club,



Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision... Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time.



The banner stayed on screen for a period of approximately four minutes, leading many in chat to draw attention towards the incident. Many in the community feel Dr DisRespect was wronged by the purple platform and voiced their opinions on social media.

A person in the chat referred to the lawsuit between Doc and Twitch, quipping how the streamer can copyright strike Twitch for using his face in one of his events. Another fan talked about going over to YouTube to subscribe to his channel, using the cliched "turn on the notification bell" bit as well:

Chat reacting to Dr DisRespect appearing on stream (Image via Twitch)

Often dubbed "The Face of Twitch," Dr DisRespect's abrupt move stunned much of his community of four million followers. He was so popular on the platform that despite having left two years ago, he is still the 41st most followed channel on the platform. Considering his current position, this might be the only way fans can see him back on Twitch.

