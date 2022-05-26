Fans react to Dr Disrespect seemingly teasing his Steel Bourbon business

Guy "Dr Disrespect" is one most popular and outspoken personalities in the world of streaming, and he recently posted a tweet that let fans know that something secret was in the works.

While it's not known what exactly the YouTuber is teasing, some people speculate that it could be the launch of Steel Bourbon, a bourbon business that he's been talking about for some time.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect I know I know, streams have been limited as of late.



But I don’t need no lip. You know the drill. I know I know, streams have been limited as of late.But I don’t need no lip. You know the drill. https://t.co/bKvmLU94Fc

Dr Disrespect seemingly teases Steel Bourbon on Twitter

On Twitter, Doc sent out a message to his fans, letting them know he's aware of his absence from streaming. He didn't directly apologize for the decreased frequency of his streams, telling fans he didn't want to hear complaints.

"I know I know, streams have been limited as of late. But I don't need no lip."

The tweet came with a photo that hinted at some potentially big news from the streamer presenting itself in the near future. In the photo, there is a stack of files sitting on a table marked NDA, short for Non-Disclosure Agreement. On the table, there's also a cigar in an ashtray, a cell phone, and a glass of what appears to be bourbon whiskey.

A Non-Disclosure Agreement is a legal contract that prevents one party from discussing confidential information with a third party. The presence of the files in the image essentially means that Doc has something big in the works but cannot legally announce it yet.

What that big news could be is still a mystery, but some fans think it may have something to do with Steel Bourbon, a bourbon brand that Dr Disrespect has discussed in the past.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Dr Disrespect teasing NDA’d content, seems to be his upcoming bourbon business known as Steel Bourbon.



I would like to try some plz Dr Disrespect teasing NDA’d content, seems to be his upcoming bourbon business known as Steel Bourbon. I would like to try some plz https://t.co/kvZpWqzTi6

The association of the image and Steel Bourbon is facilitated by the glass of bourbon whiskey in the image. Moreover, a couple of months ago, Doc teased that Steel Bourbon could be ready for business in the near future, offering a bottle to chess Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura after he received a suspension from Twitch for streaming Doc's chess match against Dr Lupo.

It is possible that the announcement Doc is teasing is indeed the launch of Steel Bourbon. However, fans may be overthinking the inclusion of the bourbon glass in the photo. It might just be set dressing, like the cigar and the cell phone.

Fans react to Dr Disrespect's NDA image by commenting on Jake's tweet

Fans who believe that Doc is about to announce his entry into the bourbon business were excited to give the drink a try.

🎮🥃 @kloak3d @JakeSucky As a Kentucky native, I’m looking forward to adding some of the best quality bourbon to the shelf. Doc knows quality! @JakeSucky As a Kentucky native, I’m looking forward to adding some of the best quality bourbon to the shelf. Doc knows quality!

just_zach @justzach__



do you need a personal bartender to make you a fantastic drink with it? @JakeSucky I am a HUGE bourbon guy! Would love to partake in a tasting @DrDisrespect do you need a personal bartender to make you a fantastic drink with it? @JakeSucky I am a HUGE bourbon guy! Would love to partake in a tasting@DrDisrespect do you need a personal bartender to make you a fantastic drink with it?

Others said that there's likely another explanation, and the bourbon in the photo isn't related to the announcement Doc has planned.

J @AmazinJT @JakeSucky Lol I don't think that nda post was for working on his bourbon, maybe recovering from bourbon from the mavs game he was at @JakeSucky Lol I don't think that nda post was for working on his bourbon, maybe recovering from bourbon from the mavs game he was at

James Hebert @Jameshebert07 @JakeSucky That’s a stretch. The guy brought up the bourbon and Doc replied. Doc has been saying the the bourbon is coming for a while now. @JakeSucky That’s a stretch. The guy brought up the bourbon and Doc replied. Doc has been saying the the bourbon is coming for a while now.

While Doc's photo may or may not be bourbon-related, fans ought to keep an eye out for what Dr Disrespect's big announcement could be.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh