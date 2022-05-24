5 streamers who were on the verge of being canceled on the internet

On many occasions, big Twitch streamers have said or done things that cause their audiences to turn on them. While some may have received official punishment from Twitch, all of them faced repercussions in the form of community outrage and loss of viewership.

While it certainly depends on the size of the stream and the severity of the offense, there are plenty of cases where streamers have survived their controversies and even continued to grow.

In this list, we look at five streamers who were nearly canceled online.

5 streamers who were nearly canceled on the internet

1) Alinity

Alinity has been a very controversial figure on Twitch over the past few years. There have been numerous attempts to cancel her, whether it was for her claim that she married a man to immigrate to Canada before divorcing him or committing animal abuse on stream.

The animal abuse allegations against her stem from two moments on her stream. One where she threw her cat and another where she forced it to drink alcohol. She never received any form of punishment from Twitch for these acts, but her reputation took a serious hit.

Alinity did receive a ban for an accidental wardrobe malfunction on her stream, but only after a large public outcry. Many who called for her ban did so because of her previous actions rather than the current issue.

2) Dr Disrespect

Dr Disrespect is quite the character on his stream, but he has also found himself in hot water on various occasions. He has been accused of racism, sexism and attacking other streamers. Doc even received a permanent ban from Twitch, although the reasons are still unknown.

Perhaps one of the biggest controversies surrounding Doc was one in his personal life. One day in 2017, he started his stream while not dressed or acting as his typical character. He admitted to his fans that he had cheated on his wife, issuing a public apology to his family, fans and sponsors. He also announced that he would be taking a break from streaming.

While many fans were supportive of him during a difficult time in his personal life, some also criticized Doc and haven't forgiven him.

3) HasanAbi

Focusing primarily on political content, HasanAbi is no stranger to controversy and upsetting viewers. The political commentator has found himself receiving bans for things he's said in the past, including racial slurs and mocking a politician for their disability.

He posted a video on YouTube explaining a situation where he was banned for using an offensive slur referring to white people. He held firm on his stance that the word was not "racist" because white people are not an oppressed group.

4) Ninja

Ninja is one of the most recognizable names in streaming. The Fortnite gamer has seen success once thought to be unimaginable for a Twitch streamer, frequently appearing in traditional media.

He did start some controversy when he revealed that the absence of female streamers on his stream was not a coincidence. Ninja said it was a deliberate choice to avoid collaborating with women out of respect for his wife and to avoid shipping culture.

Although he has fought accusations of sexism ever since, he has stuck to his personal rules and remains a successful figure on Twitch.

5) xQc

xQc runs one of the most successful streams on Twitch today. Before he began streaming full-time, he was a star player in the Overwatch League.

The former Overwatch pro found himself suspended and fined by the league when he called an opposing player a homophobic slur after a match on his stream. To make matters worse, the player was openly homosexual, making the slur seem even more targeted.

While some may still remember this moment, xQc has faced so many controversies in his career that many of his fans expect this type of behavior. He has also grown as a person in the past six years, calling out his chat for defending others who've used slurs.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul