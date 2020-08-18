After a week of designing and creating, Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm has finally unveiled his completed Rogue Company map. Around a week ago, the Doc challenged the organization's developers to let him design a map for the third-person tactical shooter. They allowed this to see what DrDisrespect could come up with.

The initial map that he created was a simple, two-dimensional area that laid out some early design choices. Upon seeing this, Rogue Company decided to give him the tools to make the map come to life in 3D. However, Dr Disrespect only got a week to make this happen.

Dr Disrespect takes on Rogue Company's challenge

Just as many thought he would, Dr Disrespect completed his final product in the timeframe given. Late last night, he uploaded a showcase of the map to Twitter, much to the community's delight.

The Doc, who has a background in designing multiplayer maps, seems to have put a ton of work into the area's design. There are clear routes, some decorations, and a red color theme that matches his stream and character's color palette. Overall, the map looks similar to a few already in Rogue Company, but does offer some key design changes.

For starters, it appears that the outside portion of the map is a little more open than the other Rogue Company options. This could enable teams to flank through the lane, but also makes it difficult seeing how spacious it is. The game's developers seemed to enjoy the design, though, as they responded to Dr Disrespect's tweet last night.

No one does it better Doc, this map is already looking like the peak of the mountain and we aren’t even halfway done. You wrote the book on Violence, Speed, and Momentum and The Arena brings it.



Consider your application received. Give us a few days to get @ScottGandhi on board! — Rogue Company (@RogueCompany) August 17, 2020

While it seems like the developers enjoyed the map, they still need to get Scott Gandhi, Lead Designer for Rogue Company, on board. Gandhi will likely talk with Dr Disrespect about some aspects of the map if they decide to go forward with its implementation.

As of now, it seems like the two-time Streamer of the Year could very well be having his map design, called 'The Arena', implemented by Rogue Company. It might be a little while before we see anything official on this front, though.