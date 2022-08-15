Dr Disrespect suggests some fixes for Wordle to make it more competitive

During the August 12 livestream, legendary streamer Hershel "Dr Disrespect" suggested some easy changes for Wordle to make the title even more competitive and challenging than it already is. The word-based puzzle game remains incredibly popular to this day, with thousands of people around the world making it a part of their daily routine.

Dr Disrespect thinks Wordle isn't much of a challenge for him and also offered a simple fix to spice things up a bit. But before getting to the fix, here's what he had to say about the game offering as many as six guesses:

"I’ve never feared losing in Wordle. I think they allow you to have too many."

Dr Disrespect wants Wordle to be more challenging and competitive

During the stream, Dr Disrespect was playing Wordle when someone from chat addressed Wordle, which prompted the YouTuber to provide his take on the game.

The former Twitch sensation gave his opinion that Wordle should allow only four guesses instead of six. This could be a bit more interesting for other lot of players out there.

While Wordle is still quite a challenging game for a lot of people, Dr Disrespect's suggestion could certainly raise the difficulty.

The unprecedented rise of Wordle

The word puzzle game has become an obsession for many people over the last couple of months. It is a fairly easy game that gives a player six guesses to figure out a five-letter word. It features a very simple, minimalistic visual design and combines two old-school games, Hangman and Mastermind, in a subtle manner.

However, one of the most interesting features of Wordle is that a player can only complete (or fail to complete) one word puzzle a day. This ensures no one has to spend too much time on the game. But there is more, the word the game offers per day is the same for every single player across the globe.

Celebrities and creators alike have become increasingly fond of the game. Moreover, the game also possesses the potential to produce some very entertaining moments. An example of this would be TimTheTatman's intense rage after a failed attempt at getting a word right.

Wordle became so popular that it drew the attention of the New York Times and would later end up being a part of the publication due to the fact NYT purchased the rights to the game.

