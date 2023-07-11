Dream discusses his viral face reveal, claims he had to do it to live his life

Minecraft sensation Clay "Dream" appeared as a guest on YouTubers Colin and Samir's podcast on July 10, 2023. During their conversation, the latter mentioned the streamer's infamous face reveal video and inquired if he regretted making his identity public. However, Dream immediately stated that he did not regret his decision to show his face to the world.

He went on to say that he had to do it to live his life without being paranoid about leaking his identity:

"Yeah, I definitely don't regret the face reveal. I think, to me, it's like, in order to live my life, I feel, like, I had to do the face reveal. I was in this constant state of, like, paranoia and, like, my life is way better now that I'm able to... like, actually live my life! And what I want. So, I don't regret the face reveal whatsoever."

"I would maybe do things slightly differently" - Dream on whether he regrets revealing his face

DramaAlert @DramaAlert Dream says he does not regret his face reveal while doing an interview with Colin and Samir. #DramaAlert Dream says he does not regret his face reveal while doing an interview with Colin and Samir. #DramaAlert https://t.co/gv8JXKVccQ

The conversation on the topic started when Samir mentioned Dream's recently released tribute song dedicated to Technoblade. He was curious whether the latter would continue to build his brand as "Clay" or his famous internet persona.

Samir then inquired if the YouTube star regretted showing his face to the world:

"Are you very comfortable with continuing to grow... fame? And, are you comfortable continuing to grow that as Clay or as Dream? You know what does that feel like for you? Because you did take down some of your IRL content and I think the world probably is wondering, like, I would assume the biggest question the world is wondering is like - do you regret the face reveal?"

Timestamp: 01:27:50

The Minecrafter responded by saying that he definitely did not regret revealing his face. However, he added that he would do things differently if he could go back in time:

"But obviously, I think that if given the fact, like, let's say I had this mask and we could go back, like, I would maybe do things slightly differently. But it's also hard to say that because it could create a chain of events where things go differently after that. Like, almost everything."

Fans react to the YouTubers' discussion

Drama Alert's tweet featuring the Minecrafter's conversation with Colin and Samir attracted several reactions. Here's what netizens said:

Dalton 🇺🇸 @ItsDaltonAF @DramaAlert Says the guy who went back to wearing a mask. Corny. @DramaAlert Says the guy who went back to wearing a mask. Corny.

Adam @lazykill1 @DramaAlert This just doing it cause his numbers are down @DramaAlert This just doing it cause his numbers are down

For those unaware, on June 10, 2023, the 23-year-old uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, titled bye, from Dream, in which he disclosed that he was deleting his viral face reveal video. He provided an explanation in the description, stating that he "regretted the attention and hate" he received after showcasing his face.

