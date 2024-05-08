DrLupo commits to donate more to St. Jude's after announcing he has raised over $15 million for the children's hospital

YouTube streamer Benjamin "DrLupo" recently talked about his charitable efforts for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, and the changes that raising over $15 million for the hospital is bringing. He stated that the hospital had recently finished constructing the "Domino's Village," a 140-unit housing center to provide short and long-term lodging for the child patients and their families.

Benjamin stated that the entire third floor of the housing center will be dedicated to the Build Against Cancer charity livestream he hosts in December and the week-long charity event called The GCX Charity Marathon. Further, he revealed that he had been able to raise a whopping 15.1 million in total as part of his charitable efforts.

DrLupo shares amount raised for St Jude Children's Research Hospital in interview at the AT&T Annihilator Cup

DrLupo is a popular YouTube streamer who often creates content revolving around Fortnite. He is participating in the ongoing AT&T Annihilator Cup, along with many other popular personalities such as Emiru, JakeNBake, Lirik, and others. The cup involves several titles such as Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, League of Legends, and Street Fighter 6.

With the total prize pool set at a whopping $250,000, the event will take place every week on every Thursday for the rest of May 2024. Further, winners will be rewarded weekly with a sum of $10,000, which can then be donated to a charity of their choice, and the overall winner will be provided an extra $10,000 for charitable purposes.

In an interview with Jake Lucky for the Cup, Benjamin talked about the results of his charitable efforts so far. The creator stated that the entire third floor of the newly built Domino's Village housing center at St. Jude's would be dedicated to those who have donated to the GCX and the Build Against Cancer charitable events hosted by DrLupo.

A wall honoring all the names of the donors will be present on the third floor so that the families of the afflicted children can directly view the names of those who have aided in the facility's construction process. Further, he stated that anybody who would donate to these two charitable events up until 2033 would have their names put on the wall.

This year's event is the fourth iteration of the AT&T Cup, and also involves Kick streamer Sketch, the TikTok personality who attained newfound fame after his catchphrase, "What's up, brother?" went viral on the social media platform.