DRS Gaming and Vampire Esports unexpectedly eliminated from PMGC 2023 

Two renowned PUBG Mobile clubs, DRS Gaming and Vampire Esports, had disappointing performances in the group stage of the PMGC 2023, leading to their exits from this prestigious tournament. Both organizations, along with 14 others, were placed in Group Yellow for the initial round of the League Stage. Only the best 12 squads are given tickets for the subsequent stages.

With only 123 points, Thailand-based Vampire Esports ranked 13th among the 16 teams despite winning three Chicken Dinners. While Nepal's DRS Gaming came 15th with 94 points. Apart from these two, De Muerte, Genesis, and Beenostorm Tokyo were also eliminated from the PMGC 2023.

Major Pride gained the first spot with 183 points after producing a stunning performance in their 24 games. 4Merical Vibes (177) and Weibo Gaming (173) took second and third positions, respectively. These three top performers ensured their places in the Grand Finals, while the eight clubs ranked 4th to 12th have secured their spots in the Survival Stage.

Vampire and DRS Gaming's performances in PMGC 2023 Group Yellow

This was the third and last group of the first round of the Global Championship League Stage. Vampire Esports made a horrendous start to their campaign - the Thai powerhouse scored 11 points in the first six matches held on November 16. The unit appeared to be under pressure and lost their initial fights in many games on Day 1.

Vampire Esports made an excellent comeback on the second day and jumped to eighth spot with 64 points in the overall standings. They picked up two Chicken Dinners on the day. The squad also took one Chicken Dinner on Day 3 but had modest runs in the other five games as they fell to 10th place with 98 points. The Thai lineup didn't look good on Day 4 either and finished 13th overall with 123.

DRS Gaming also had a poor outing in the PMGC 2023. The Nepali side was given a special slot in the tournament, but they couldn't live up to the fans' expectations. The organization was the second-best performer of the previous Global Championship besides S2G Esports.

The crew was 13th with 20 points after the opening day. The club looked decent in a few games on Day 3 and took 12th place with 82 points. Unfortunately, they performed poorly on Day 4 and ranked 15th with 94 points on the overall leaderboard.