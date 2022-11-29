“Dude is getting treated like a god” - Fans react to IRL streamer JOEYKAOTYK welcoming Dwight Howard to Taiwan

Fans have shared their reactions to JOEYKAOTYK, an IRL streamer and NRG member, revealing his meeting with former NBA player Dwight Howard in Taiwan.

For those unaware, Dwight joined Taoyuan Leopards in the T1 League earlier this month. It is also said that the 36-year-old's salary is set to be a whopping $1 million, even though the organization caps foreign players' wages to $20K.

JOEYKAOTYK had the opportunity to greet the basketball pro in the red carpet area of a GQ award ceremony in Taiwan. Since joining the Taoyuan Leopards, this marked Dwight's first public appearance.

Reacting to the streamer's clip, fans shared a host of reactions. One Redditor commented:

“Dude is getting treated like a god”

"He seems to be happy in Taiwan" - Fans share their thoughts on Dwight Howard after seeing him in JOEYKAOTYK's stream

NRG member JOEYKAOTYK was among the various attendees of the GQ Style Awards that entered its tenth year in Taiwan. Dwight Howard's entrance to the event area was captured on the streamer's live broadcast.

Additionally, Joey could be seen approaching the player and even shaking hands with him. He was heard saying:

"Yo Dwight, welcome to Taiwan. Take care."

Speaking to his chat, JOEYKAOTYK said this:

"Nice. Such a chill motherf**ker. Dude's so chill."

(Timestamp: 06:14:42)

The clip was shared on a popular subreddit called r/LivestreamFail, which is a dedicated server for the streaming community. The post received a variety of comments, with one user noting that Dwight appeared happy to be in Taiwan after the NBA's apparent unfair treatment. They said:

Another user mentioned that his unprecedented move to Taiwan may spur the country's upcoming generation into taking up basketball. They commented:

A lot of comments spammed "7" under the post. For those unaware, mainland Chinese people often spam the word "6" which sounds like "slick" or "smooth" in Chinese. It has become a way of expressing something "awesome" in a live stream.

Due to the conflicting state of the relationship between the Taiwanese and Chinese, the former type "7," as a gesture of one-upping their counterparts. Here are some of the comments:

Dwight Howard's sensational move to the Taoyuan Leopards will see him bag $1 million a year. Despite there being a wage cap for foreign players, the Taiwanese league has made an exception for the American.

Howard also made an incredible Taiwanese basketball league debut after scoring 38 points, 25 rebounds, nine assists, and four blocks for his team. Taoyuan Leopards went on to win the match 120–115 against New Taipei CTBC DEA.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes