“Dumbest ni**a alive” - IShowSpeed goes off on Erik ten Hag following Manchester United’s recent loss to Manchester City

Yesterday (March 3), YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" expressed his disappointment following Manchester United's 3-1 defeat in the derby against Manchester City. Darren, a United fan who even visited Old Trafford in 2022 hoping to meet Cristiano Ronaldo, didn't hide his frustration following his team's defeat.

The streamer was quite critical of the manager, Erik ten Hag, for his tactical choices, expressing strong dissatisfaction. Subsequently, he posted about this on his secondary X.com account:

"Erik ten Hag is the dumbest ni**a alive."

IShowSpeed was certainly singing the blues yesterday after his beloved team, Manchester United, ended up on the losing side against their city rivals and neighbors. The streamer was discontent, as evidenced by his post on Erik ten Hag.

His post sparked further discussion about Erik's management choices. One user, @Jitokeze, responded to the streamer's post by suggesting that the manager should be given some leeway, considering he's dealing with numerous injuries. They wrote:

"Are you dumb? Half the team is injured. How are you blaming (Erik) ten Hag."

This comment didn't slip unnoticed, as the streamer swiftly fired back, highlighting Rashford's incredible goal and implying that substituting him was a poor decision. He wrote:

"Yeah, let’s take out Rashford after he just scored a wonder goal. Shut your dumb fat a** up."

Erik ten Hag himself, however, has expressed a different opinion regarding his team's performance, stating:

"I think it was a good performance overall," he said (as per BBC). "We went 1-0 up, and we had out moments after it to score the second one:"

IShowSpeed's strong criticism of Erik ten Hag sparked a flurry of responses from both the streaming and footballing community.

Erik ten Hag's team finds themselves further adrift from the fourth spot, trailing Aston Villa by 11 points and lagging behind Tottenham Hotspur by six points, who currently occupy the fifth position.