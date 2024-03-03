"I think it was a good performance overall" - Erik ten Hag speaks out after Manchester United's 3-1 loss to Manchester City

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reckons his team dished out a 'good' performance in their 3-1 Premier League defeat at Manchester City on Saturday (March 3).

Marcus Rashford's stunning eighth-minute strike put the visitors into a surprise lead, which they could keep for 50 minutes. Of course, City striker Erling Haaland was guilty of a poor miss on the cusp of half-time, as the unmarked Norwegian contrived to head wide from three meters out with the goal at his mercy.

Pep Guardiola's side, though, restored parity through Phil Foden two minutes shy of the hour mark before the attacker put the Cityzens in front with 10 minutes to go. Haaland atoned for his earlier miss with a fine finish as City ended United's 143-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League after leading at half-time.

Despite his side managing just one shot on target and getting comprehensively outplayed in the second period, Ten Hag thinks his side had their moments.

"I think it was a good performance overall," he said (as per BBC). "We went 1-0 up, and we had out moments after it to score the second one:"

"We defended very well and there were two defining moments when we nearly made a breakthrough and conceded the first goal. Then you are disappointed, we have to accept it, and still (there) were had the opportunties to at least get one point, but the win was also possible."

The defeat - their second in as many games - keeps United sixth in the standings but 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa (55) with 11 games remaining. City, meanwhile, moved back to within a point of leaders Liverpool.

What's next for Manchester United?



Manchester United have lost twice in three games across competitions - with a midweek 1-0 FA Cup fifth-round win at Nottingham Forest sandwiched in between - following an unbeaten seven-game start to the year.

The defeat at City was their sixth loss in seven Manchester Derbies, having lost 3-0 at home in the October reverse at home. On that occasion, Haaland (2) and Foden were once again the scorers for City.

The Red Devils are next in Premier League action at home to Everton on Saturday (March 9). They won the reverse fixture 3-0 at Goodison Park, with Alejandro Garnacho, Rashford and Anthony Martial scoring for the visitors.

