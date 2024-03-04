"It's Manchester United, not Sheffield United!" - Pundits rip into Red Devils' performance in 3-1 loss to Manchester City

Renowned pundit Richard Keys, along with his co-panellists, slammed Manchester United after their 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, March 3.

The Red Devils led for nearly 50 minutes after Marcus Rashford handed them an early lead through a stunning right-footed effort from outside the box (8'). However, Phil Foden equalized in the 56th minute before adding another in the 80th.

With minimal attacking intent from Erik ten Hag's side, even after going a goal down, Erling Haaland made sure of the points in injury time (90+1'). Despite frustrating the Cityzens, Manchester United provided little to no threat on the attacking front after the opening stages.

Highlighting this, Keys told beIN Sports:

"It's Manchester United, not Sheffield United."

However, Keys did insist that the Dutch coach had warned about his team's approach coming into this match.

"The one thing you would say to Ten Hag is that he did say before the match that in moments, moments they had one (shot). For a long time, they were able to sit back and defend. Had it been goalless, they would've played the same way, I suspect," he added.

Expand Tweet

The panel was quick to point out Ten Hag's team's attacking number on the night. Manchester City enjoyed 73 percent possession, took 27 shots compared to their opposition's three, and tested Andre Onana eight times.

After this performance, the Red Devils are sixth in the Premier League standings, 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's team are second and keeping pace with Liverpool, who lead the title race by a point.

Erik ten Hag says he's happy with Manchester United's performance v Manchester City

Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag claims that his side put up a good performance and stuck to the game plan in their 3-1 loss to Manchester City on Sunday.

Although Marcus Rashford's goal came from a counter situation, the Red Devils failed to replicate such instances with regularity.

Speaking after the match, Ten Hag said (via the club's official website):

"I think [it was a] good performance from our side. We went 1-0 up and [played] according to the plan. We had our moments after it as well, to go for a second one. I think we defended very well."

Next for Manchester United is a test against Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday (March 9). The Toffees are 16th in the standings and amid a relegation battle.