Dwayne Johnson might star in upcoming Call of Duty movie

Amid all the gloom around Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard, a new rumor has popped up that might get fans of the franchise excited once again. Based on the latest rumors, Dwayne Johnson will reportedly be in the cast of an unannounced Call of Duty feature movie.

COD is a massive gaming franchise, and it might be joining other gaming titles like Resident Evil and Mortal Kombat on the silver screen in the near future.

Phillip J. Woodward @PhillJWoodward



My first instinct was Call Of Duty, but What video game based movie do you think @TheRock is working on?My first instinct was Call Of Duty, but @StevenMSousa made a pretty good argument for Gears Of War. What video game based movie do you think @TheRock is working on?My first instinct was Call Of Duty, but @StevenMSousa made a pretty good argument for Gears Of War. https://t.co/g9O447Rm9B

However, the rumors were born after "The Rock" mentioned in a recent interview that he was a part of a movie project that was going to be based on a popular first-person shooter title.

Call of Duty movie might be announced later this year

Dwayne Johnson recently mentioned that the video game movie he is working on will be announced later this year. While he did not name the gaming title, inside sources from Giant Freaking Robot confirmed that Call of Duty might be the anticipated franchise.

USOVINNY @hawaiinguy808 So Dwayne Johnson’s new video game movie will be Call Of Duty. Not surprised since this type of movies are his forte.



Excited to see the first trailer. So Dwayne Johnson’s new video game movie will be Call Of Duty. Not surprised since this type of movies are his forte.Excited to see the first trailer. https://t.co/2ItnZ7oQHL

"I can't tell you which game, in particular, we're doing, but there will be an announcement this year. We're going to bring one of the biggest, most badass games to the screen — one that I've played for years."

This is not the first time rumors about a COD movie are springing up on the internet, as Activision had mentioned its cinematic ventures back in 2015. While they did claim in 2020 that the studio will never deal with movies, it was a time before the $68 billion acquisition from Microsoft was on its doors.

Dwayne Johnson is not an alien to films inspired by video gaming titles. He has starred in multiple features like Doom, Rampage, and the Jumanji series. He is also a regular in the thriller and action genre, something a Call of Duty title would fit into perfectly.

Graeme @thatscottishdad @Twitch



Stumbling through Caldera trying to get his loadout @TheRock Has to be @CallofDuty Stumbling through Caldera trying to get his loadout @Twitch @TheRock Has to be @CallofDuty Stumbling through Caldera trying to get his loadout https://t.co/4MFFZ4KPL2

Furthermore, with the announcement set to come up later this year, it seems like work on the movie has already begun to some extent. Nothing would make the year more exciting for COD fans than a rumored movie being announced alongside the upcoming title in the franchise later this year.

Edited by Ravi Iyer