Dying Light 2 patch 1.3.0 details: New game plus, FOV slider for PS5/XSX and more

Techlands's Dying Light 2: Stay Human has largely been a success story since its release two months ago. The latest open-world zombie survival game from the Polish studio has seen a few fixes since launch. This was largely in part due to technical issues, particularly on consoles, and the game was panned all around the internet. Thankfully, it is in a stable condition now.

The developers will be releasing patch 1.3.0 update soon. This aims to deliver an improved experience for players as well as the addition of a much-requested feature.

All that Dying Light 2: Stay Human's latest update includes

In a nutshell, the new update includes:

Increased spawn rate of Special Infected

New Game+

New challenges and a quest

FOV Slider for PS5 and XSX consoles

1) Increased spawn rate of Special Infected

The update allows killed Special Infected to spawn faster so players can farm them again. It is a great way to gather rarer enemy drops, which can be used in crafting.

2) New Game+ (NG+)

This will allow players to replay Aiden Caldwell's journey in Dying Light 2: Stay Human with all retained skills and gear. Understandably, key items like the paraglider and grappling hook will need to be unlocked again via story progression.

In the developers' words, this is done to preserve the balance and flow of the narrative and gameplay synergy. However, enemies will also scale to the player's level to keep the challenge fair.

New Game+ will offer more bonuses to extend your stay in Villador, such as additional Parkour Challenges. A brand new medal rank will be available, called Platinum. This is higher than Gold, so existing gold medalists will need to work even harder to compete for the highest spot on the leaderboards. 30 new Inhibitors are also included, allowing players more oppurtunities to improve their character's stats.

Players in New Game will also be able to join their friends' NG+ save file in co-op. However, they will not be able to partake in the additional activities, nor will they have access to the new inhibitors. The Inhibitor crates will include other items for the New Game-only players, like Legendary tier gear, which can be taken back to their own save.

3) New challenges and a quest

There will be new "golden-marked" challenges for players, citing unique enemies and great rewards. Alos, a new quest called 'Something Big Has Been Here' will be added wiith new foes to take on.

4) FOV Slider for PS5 & XSX consoles

Exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Techland will add an FOV slider. It stands for Field of View and increases the view of the peripheral camera, so more of the surroundings appear on screen at once.It is likely that due to performance issues, this feature will not be coming to PS4/XB1.

Patch 1.3.0 is set to arrive on April 27, 2022 for all platforms. This isn't the end, though, as Techland promises even more stuff coming to Dying Light 2: Stay Human in the future.

