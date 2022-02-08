×
The internet is upset with Dying Light 2's technical shortcomings

Enter a world of dangers (Image via Techland)
Siddharth Patil
ANALYST
Modified Feb 08, 2022 11:05 AM IST
Dying Light 2: Stay Human from Techland has seen decent critic reviews since launch. The game is sitting at a 79 on Metacritic. However, things are a little different on the player side of things.

If the 5.2/10 User Score doesn't make it apparent enough, gamers have been voicing issues with the brand new open world zombie game since day one.

Dying Light 2 is home to hordes of Infected - and bugs?

From Reddit to Twitter, gamers have been sharing their unfortunate experiences with Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

Some of the harmless and funny problems are :

1) Headspinner

@DyingLightGame @DyingLightGame #DyingLight2 #DL2Contest honestly most people would ba upset about the glitch but for a solid 4 seconds I thought this was part of the game and she was mutating. I’m loving this game so far!! https://t.co/mkM4lMRJ1H

2) Magic trick

3) A change of skybox

@DyingLightGame Umm… it turned night time but it’s still day time? I think there’s a slight glitch going on. https://t.co/c6le3igTr6

4) Field of fire

5) Attack of the grass

@JakeBaldino dude have you had any gfx bugs on dying light 2? I’ve got it on series x https://t.co/4WkWQgQacq

6) Hya!

7) Superjump

Dying light 2 and its bugs/glitches are great lol https://t.co/PrzctxrAip

Some of the more game-breaking bugs are:

1) Malfunctioning keybinds

I can't stand these fucking cunt AAA developers and their buggy games 🤣Give me my god damn money back, I've reinstalled the game twice because I get to spots where the keybinds simply DONT WORK@DyingLightGame #DyingLight2 https://t.co/QZm7WtjgLF

2) Audio issues

Dying Light 2 @TechlandGames had a not so fun glitch. This is the second time we’ve gotten this bug. Audio borked and last time it took away the whole inventory. Looks like this bug brought the weapons back, at least. https://t.co/O6BLUweAbx

3) Broken quest progression

@DyingLightGame “ a place to call broken “ this mission alone is buggy the elevator isn’t coming down and I’ve plugged every number Into the right slot before anything and I’m 22+ hours in and I’ll be damned if i have to start a new game https://t.co/gZCKfcad4t

4) Non-interactive NPCs

@DyingLightGame anyone else experiencing main story bug? Characters are in places where they shouldn’t be. Can’t progress the main story because i can’t talk to sophie, hope it can be fixed https://t.co/RmDkI05PoB

5) Progression reward bug

6) Deathloop

@DyingLightGame I found a critical glitch that i can no longer continue the game because it won't let me me. I'm not in a mission and stuck. It happened after being disconnected from my friends game. Im 17 hours in and do not wanna restart, please help https://t.co/GBV9MIyJDx

7) Missing textures

@DyingLightGame HELP. The Mission Can not be finished with this glitch https://t.co/3Jqkinmnnl

Dying Light 2's various bugs

Some of these, like infinite death and progression hindering issues, are genuinely concerning. For a game that was delayed twice (first in 2020 and later in 2021) and still turns out to be unpolished - it might seem like Dying Light 2: Stay Human went through a troubled development phase. And that affected the final product, especially console versions.

Designer/writer Chris Avellone was kicked off the project for alleged sexual misconduct in June 2020. So logically, the game likely saw a downgrade in design since the writer for Fallout 2 and Baldur's Gate was out of the picture. The inclusion of a brand new engine (C-Engine) for making the game instead of relying on the pre-existing Chrome Engine certainly complicated matters further.

The final product does seem less ambitious than the E3 demos had fans believe - both on the visual and design front. This is a shame, but it seems to be the trend with AAA budget offerings these days.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human overview

Dying Light 2: Stay Human takes place after the events of the first game where a virus outbreak turned residents of the surrounding city into zombies. The sequel features a new protagonist named Aiden Caldwell. Traveling the zombie-infested, post-apocalyptic world as a Pilgrim in search for his sister Mia, he visits Villedor, the City. Players will parkour across the landscape of Villedor, battle the Infected in close-quarters melee, and debate with humans to learn answers to Aiden's questions.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is available for PC, PS4, PS5, XB1, and XSX|S for the retail price of $60 for the base game. A cloud version for the Nintendo Switch will launch later this year.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
