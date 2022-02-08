The internet is upset with Dying Light 2's technical shortcomings

Dying Light 2: Stay Human from Techland has seen decent critic reviews since launch. The game is sitting at a 79 on Metacritic. However, things are a little different on the player side of things.
If the 5.2/10 User Score doesn't make it apparent enough, gamers have been voicing issues with the brand new open world zombie game since day one.
Dying Light 2 is home to hordes of Infected - and bugs?
From Reddit to Twitter, gamers have been sharing their unfortunate experiences with Dying Light 2: Stay Human.
Some of the harmless and funny problems are :
1) Headspinner
2) Magic trick
3) A change of skybox
4) Field of fire
5) Attack of the grass
6) Hya!
7) Superjump
Some of the more game-breaking bugs are:
1) Malfunctioning keybinds
2) Audio issues
3) Broken quest progression
4) Non-interactive NPCs
5) Progression reward bug
6) Deathloop
7) Missing textures
Dying Light 2's various bugs
Some of these, like infinite death and progression hindering issues, are genuinely concerning. For a game that was delayed twice (first in 2020 and later in 2021) and still turns out to be unpolished - it might seem like Dying Light 2: Stay Human went through a troubled development phase. And that affected the final product, especially console versions.
Designer/writer Chris Avellone was kicked off the project for alleged sexual misconduct in June 2020. So logically, the game likely saw a downgrade in design since the writer for Fallout 2 and Baldur's Gate was out of the picture. The inclusion of a brand new engine (C-Engine) for making the game instead of relying on the pre-existing Chrome Engine certainly complicated matters further.
The final product does seem less ambitious than the E3 demos had fans believe - both on the visual and design front. This is a shame, but it seems to be the trend with AAA budget offerings these days.
Dying Light 2: Stay Human overview
Dying Light 2: Stay Human takes place after the events of the first game where a virus outbreak turned residents of the surrounding city into zombies. The sequel features a new protagonist named Aiden Caldwell. Traveling the zombie-infested, post-apocalyptic world as a Pilgrim in search for his sister Mia, he visits Villedor, the City. Players will parkour across the landscape of Villedor, battle the Infected in close-quarters melee, and debate with humans to learn answers to Aiden's questions.
Dying Light 2: Stay Human is available for PC, PS4, PS5, XB1, and XSX|S for the retail price of $60 for the base game. A cloud version for the Nintendo Switch will launch later this year.