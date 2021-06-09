E3 2021: Activision won't reveal next game until summer

With E3 2021 approaching this weekend on June 12th, all big game reveals are expected to make an appearance to give players a feel of the upcoming games. However, it's been revealed that Activision will not showcase the next Call of Duty game at E3 and is saving it for the summer.

Sledgehammer games takes responsibility for developing the latest Call of Duty game, Vanguard. Vanguard will center around the creation of the allied special forces in the Pacific and European theaters during World War II.

Activision's Call of Duty absence at E3 2021

Image via E3

Like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War last summer, Vanguard will likely be introduced through a live in-game Warzone event. The next Call of Duty game is anticipated to follow the last Warzone release and will not make an appearance at E3 this weekend.

While the game is on track to launch for next-gen consoles and PCs this November, Activision and the developer team have opted out of E3 coming soon. This could be a result of Cold War's major stability issues around its release, allowing more time for Sledgehammer and Activision to polish their game.

VGC: Activision will not show the next Call Of Duty game at #E32021 and instead present it in an in-game event in Warzone later this summer



On track to launch on last-gen and current-gen consoles + PC this November



More details:https://t.co/fz9nROzVvW pic.twitter.com/yVeEMjii4k — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 9, 2021

Some good news for Call of Duty fans: Vanguard holds big plans for the next Warzone event and will take the game to the next level. The game will bring some of the largest maps to the Call of Duty universe ever seen and will offer a new look at WWII.

Although Activision will not reveal Call of Duty: Vanguard at E3 2021, they are designing a master release this summer. Unique maps and gameplay will be included in the next era of Call of Duty, hopefully justifying its absence at E3 2021.

BREAKING: Report: VGC says Call of Duty 2021, which will be called “Vanguard”, will be revealed later this year within Warzone AND at launch, include a new Pacific-based Warzone map that is the game’s largest map ever https://t.co/UqjFOG7CXm — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) June 9, 2021

Activision's decision to withhold Vanguard's reveal at E3 2021 may increase the excitement for the game's insight release. Everything highlighted up to this point shows how the upcoming Call of Duty game will insert its advanced features throughout the event this summer.

