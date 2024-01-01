EA FC 24 86+ Base or Triple Threat Hero Player Pick SBC: Best and worst players you can get

The EA FC 24 86+ Base or Triple Threat Hero Player Pick SBC is arguably the besy way for players looking for guaranteed Hero items. This new challenge was released on December 31, and includes two types of Heroes - Base and Triple Threat. The latter is a special type of Heroes who are no longer available from standard Ultimate Team packs.

Once again, the potential value of the EA FC 24 86+ Base or Triple Threat Hero Player Pick SBC will depend entirely on your luck. On one end, there are some amazing items that you can potentially get from completing the challenge. These cost a lot more to acquire from the market compared to the cost of this SBC. On the other end are cards that have massively dropped in value, and can be acquired for cheaper prices from the market.

Best EA FC 24 86+ Base or Triple Threat Hero Player Pick SBC players to get

The EA FC 24 86+ Base or Triple Threat Hero Player Pick SBC costs about 75,000 coins to complete. As long as the reward item has a higher market valuation, you will end up making a profit. That said, here are the best possible rewards you can expect to get:

David Ginola Base Hero

David Ginola Triple Threat Hero

Antonio Di Natale Base Hero

Yaya Toure Triple Threat Hero

Diego Forlan Triple Threat Hero

Yaya Toure Base Hero

All of these cards are going for plenty more than the SBC's completion cost. Both versions of Ginola cost over a million each, and the same can be said about Yaya Toure's Hero cards as well. Getting any of these from the reward pick will be your top priority.

Worst EA FC 24 86+ Base or Triple Threat Hero Player Pick SBC players you can get

Several Hero cards' market value has dropped significantly from what it used to be once:

Nwankwo Kanu Base Hero

Aleksandr Mostovoi Base Hero

Sami-Al Jaber Base Hero

Landon Donovan Base Hero

Tomas Rosicky Base Hero

All these items are available for their discard values from the market, which is lot less than the SBC's completion cost. It's best for you to avoid picking them up at all costs.