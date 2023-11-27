EA FC 24 87+ Campaign Mix Upgrade SBC: Best and worst players you can get

The 87+ Campaign Mix Upgrade SBC allows EA FC 24 players to get some of the best items that were released as part of the previous promos in Ultimate Team. This SBC has been introduced as part of the Black Friday celebrations, and it's an excellent way to find some amazing cards at a bargain price.

Thanks to the minimum overall of 87, a lot of weaker cards from these promos have been removed. However, some of the available items are noticably better than the rest, and they are the best possible outcomes you can expect from the 87+ Campaign Mix Upgrade SBC. Similarly, few of the available cards are best avoided in EA FC 24 at all costs.

Best 87+ Campaign Mix Upgrade SBC players in EA FC 24

The 87+ Campaign Mix Upgrade SBC features these four promos:

RTTK

Centurions

Triple Threat

Trailblazers

Expand Tweet

While Icons, Heroes, and all cards below the rating of 87 have been removed, there are some really great cards that you could possibly get. Each of these following items cost significantly higher to get directly from the market.

Kylian Mbappe Trailblazers

Mohamed Salah Trailblazers

Erling Haaland RTTK

Caroline Graham Hansen Trailblazers

Kevin De Bruyne Centurions

All these items perform extremely well in the current meta of the game, which results in a high demand for them. Moreover, they are very rare to find in the market since most players getting them use the cards in their main squads. Considering the completion cost of this challenge, these are the best returns you can hope for in EA FC 24.

Worst 87+ Campaign Mix Upgrade SBC players in EA FC 24

While most of the items available in the SBC have good value, there are certain cards that aren't worth the cost of completion. Their prices have gone down a lot in the market, and you can get them directly for a lower cost.

Thiago Triple Threat

Svenja Huth RTTK

Houssem Aouar RTTK

Dries Mertens RTTK

Leonardo Bonucci RTTK

Riyad Mahrez Trailblazers

It's best to avoid these cards since they don't offer much value to your team. Their performances in the meta won't be particularly notable either.