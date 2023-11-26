EA FC 24 87+ Campaign Mix Upgrade SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released a brand new special upgrade pack in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with the 87+ Campaign Mix Upgrade SBC now live for gamers to grind. This pack offers one the chance to obtain a special card rated 87 or higher from some of the best promo teams released so far this year. This is a variation of another similar Campaign Mix SBC released earlier during the Black Friday celebrations.

However, the minimum rating threshold of 87 is a complete game-changer, as it narrows down the pool of available players and makes the chances of obtaining a good item even higher. It is undoubtedly one of the most appealing pack SBCs released during the latest promo.

The 87+ Campaign Mix Upgrade SBC is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Black Friday festivities have been amazing in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with the developers treating gamers to loads of content, including special items in packs, SBCs, and various packs in the Store. There are many SBCs released daily to keep hardcore gamers occupied, with the latest 87+ Campaign Mix SBC being especially enticing.

It contains players rated 87 or higher from the Road to the Knockouts, Trailblazers, Centurions, or Triple Threat promos. These are some of the best special versions released so far this year, and while this pack does not contain boosted versions of Heroes or Icons, it still features some overpowered players.

How to complete the 87+ Campaign Mix Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The SBC consists of two squads, like most other expensive Upgrade SBCs released during the Thunderstruck promo. These are the specific requirements of each individual segment:

83-rated Squad

86 and Higher OVR players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

84-rated Squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 50,000 coins, which is primarily due to the cost of 86-rated cards in the transfer market's current state. However, there are several Upgrade SBCs available for gamers to grind and potentially obtain the fodder needed to get their hands on this Upgrade pack.

Is it worth completing the 87+ Campaign Mix SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

These are some of the best items up for grabs in the pack offered by the latest special upgrade pack:

Kylian Mbappe (Trailblazers)

Erling Haaland (RTTK)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Trailblazers)

Marcus Rashford (Centurions)

Robert Lewandowski (RTTK)

Heung Min Son (Trailblazers)

Rafael Leao (Trailblazers)

Ousmane Dembele (RTTK)

All of these items are worth far more in the transfer market than the cost of the SBC, making it worthwhile for those looking to take the risk and test their luck.