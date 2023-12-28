EA FC 24 Ciro Immobile Winter Wildcards SBC - Cheapest solution, how to complete, and more

Ultimate Team players can now complete the EA FC 24 Ciro Immobile Winter Wildcards SBC. Doing so will allow them to add a promo card of the striker to their squad. This item comes ahead of the Team 3 release, and you won't have to rely on your luck to get it. All you have to do is complete the tasks that are part of this SBC to guarantee yourself the special item.

Before you try to complete this challenge, estimating the number amount of coins you'll need to complete all its segments is necessary. This will allow you to decide whether to attempt the challenge in the first place. The best way to get an idea about your potential expenses is by analyzing the EA FC 24 Ciro Immobile Winter Wildcards SBC's tasks.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Ciro Immobile Winter Wildcards SBC

The EA FC 24 Ciro Immobile Winter Wildcards SBC is relatively simple since it has only three tasks. While two of them have their own terms and conditions, they're pretty straightforward. Here are the requirements you have to meet to complete this Squad Building Challenge:

Task 1 - Italy

Min. 1 player from: Italy

Min. Team rating: 84

Task 2 - Serie A

Min. 1 player from: Serie A TIM

Min. 1 player: Team of the Week

Min. Team rating: 84

Task 3 - 85-Rated Squad

Min. Team rating: 85

The EA FC 24 Ciro Immobile Winter Wildcards SBC will cost about 120,000 coins if you choose to buy all the necessary fodder from Ulitmate Team's market. That said, you can reduce this challenge's price by using items that are already available in your collection. Doing so will also enable you to save your coins for alternate uses, like directly purchasing promo items.

To get more fodder to use in this SBC, you can always grind different game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. In these, you'll be rewarded with different packs based on your weekly performances, and you can even find promo cards in them if you're lucky enough.

Is the EA FC 24 Ciro Immobile Winter Wildcards SBC worth it?

After completing the challenge, you'll unlock an 88-rated ST item of Ciro Immobile that can also operate as a CF. This card offers some decent stats, especially in terms of Pace and Shooting.

Additionally, the item comes with some exciting playstyles that will allow you to dominate any team's defense. That said, this challenge is best suited to those still setting up their squads since more powerful options are available on the market than Ciro's Winter Wildcards version.