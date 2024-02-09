EA FC 24: How to complete the Daily Future Stars Challenge SBC? Cheapest solution and more

The Daily Future Stars Challenge SBC is the latest fodder challenge to be released in EA FC 24 and marks the beginning of the Future Stars promo. Players will be able to complete this challenge every day, starting on February 9, and it's a really interesting option. In exchange for cards that most gamers won't need, they will be able to earn tradeable packs through this release.

Before attempting it, gamers should properly analyze the tasks in the Daily Future Stars Challenge SBC. This will allow EA FC 24 players to find the cheapest possible solution for this inclusion, thereby increasing the valuation of their final rewards. Let's take a look at the terms and conditions of this SBC.

All EA FC 24 Daily Future Stars Challenge SBC tasks

There's only one task in this challenge, and its conditions are pretty simple. This makes it perfect for you, even if you're a beginner. For most players, the required fodder should already be there in their collection.

Task - Daily Future Stars Challenge SBC

Leagues: Min 3

Nationalities: Min 5

Same Club Count: Max 4

Rare: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 75

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 26

# of players in the Squad: 11

How to complete the EA FC 24 Daily Future Stars Challenge SBC? Cheapest Solution

The cost of completing the solo task is not that high, and there are plenty of different combinations of players you can try. That said, here's one that's currently available on FUTBIN.

Carranza 72

Pinther 72

Plavsic 72

Jean Mota 72

Radoja 72

Rigoni 72

Ulmer 72

Gudelj 80

Krysvtsov 72

Nacho Vidal 76

Sergio Herrera 79

After completing this challenge, you'll get a Tradeable Premium Gold Players Pack. The worth of this pack is a lot more than the combined value of all the fodder that you'll have to use to complete this SBC. Moreover, if you're in luck, you could also end up finding a Future Stars card or Future Stars Icon from this pack.

Hence, it makes complete sense for you to complete this challenge every day. There are plenty of ways to earn the fodder for free. Alternatively, you can always depend on the market to get items you can use in this SBC.