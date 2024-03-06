EA FC 24 Jairzinho Centurions Icon SBC leaked: Possible costs and more

A recent leak on social media has hinted at the EA FC 24 Jairzinho Centurions Icon card being up for grabs as an SBC soon in Ultimate Team, giving gamers the opportunity to get their hands on a special version of the Brazilian legend. He is undoubtedly one of the most overpowered and popular wingers on the virtual pitch, making the idea of his card being available via SBC extremely exciting.

Icon SBCs have been amazing so far in Ultimate Team, especially with a host of promos releasing special boosted versions of these legendary players available exclusively via an SBC. However, the EA FC 24 Jairzinho Centurions Icon is unique, as this card is also available in the transfer market, which will help predict the value of this leaked SBC.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from X user FUT Sheriff.

The EA FC 24 Jairzinho Centurions Icon card is rumored to arrive as an SBC in Ultimate Team

The Centurions promo was released early in the game cycle, providing gamers with special versions of Icons who have achieved major milestones in their career. This included the EA FC 24 Jairzinho Centurions Icon card, which is still a viable card in the current meta of the game after all these months. His rumored SBC will definitely be popular with gamers around the globe due to his overpowered nature.

The Brazilian phenom was added to the Icon roster in FIFA 23, quickly becoming a fan-favorite due to his five-star skills, amazing pace, and sublime dribbling skills. The latest title is no different, as he also possesses some very useful PlayStyles that make him perform even better than stats suggest.

What does the EA FC 24 Jairzinho Centurions Icon card look like, and how much will the SBC cost?

The 90-rated right-winger possesses five-star skill moves, a four-star weak foot, as well as the following key attributes:

Pace: 92

Shooting: 90

Passing: 86

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 50

Physicality: 75

He also has the Rapid PlayStyle+, along with the Trivela, Power Shot, Flair, and Quickstep PlayStyles. All these factors combine to make him an elite-tier forward in the wing-based attacking meta of EA FC 24.

That said, the SBC will also come at a premium cost, as this card goes for almost two million coins in the transfer market. This is more than double the price of his 89-rated base item, so the challenge to unlock this amazing card will undoubtedly be worth over 1.7 million coins.